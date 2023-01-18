DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the elite OH sports betting bonus

Ohio residents have a lot to be excited about this week, starting with the registration promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. A DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks a bank of bonus bets that sign-ups can use on any upcoming sporting action.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

The links on this page all apply that DraftKings Ohio promo code for you, simplifying the bonus acquisition process. Consequently, as soon as you place any $5+ first wager, DraftKings gives you $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets.

In a state teeming with rabid sports fans and bettors, this promotion lands at the perfect time. After all, what Ohioan wouldn’t want to have $200 of bonus bets with all the in-state games this week. The Bengals travel to Buffalo on Sunday. Ohio State and ranked Xavier play multiple games. The Cavaliers face three playoff teams in the next four days. Even the lowly Blue Jackets hit the ice a few times before the week is out. This page’s promo allows you to bet on any action, in-state or out, with any wager types you wish.

Click here to apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code promising $200 in bonus bets to anyone placing a $5+ initial wager.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: How to Receive $200 Bonus Bets

Ohio recently went live with online sports betting, setting residents up for sign-up bonus opportunities with competing sportsbooks. These have been popular so far, especially given the freedom Ohioans enjoy regarding sports betting from a legal standpoint. State law allows wagering on all in-state teams, while also permitting betting on all player props. Consequently, a registration promotion like the latest from DraftKings Sportsbook becomes a very useful tool.

Ohio residents can quickly claim this bonus offer by clicking any link on this page to register. Each link directly installs a special DraftKings Ohio promo code that activates the offer. Subsequently, immediately after making any $5+ first wager, registrants earn $200 worth of bonus bets. That $200 appears as eight $25 bonus bets that are valid in any sports with any wager types. Additionally, if your $5+ qualifying bet ends up winning, you receive that money, too. As a result, you can make picks on any sports in the next week.

Plenty of Ohio Teams in Action Tonight

As mentioned, this page’s promotion provides the ultimate level of player control with its bonus bets. There are no limitations on the types of bonus bets you must place when using our DraftKings Ohio promo code. As such, many new patrons will elect to get started right away, making wagers on tonight’s action. Moreover, a great number of them will prefer to stick to the comforts of in-state teams.

Today is a good day to do this, as many of Ohio’s sports teams are in action tonight. We compiled a list of those teams and their game times and current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies (-7) – 8p ET.

Ohio State (-5.5) at Nebraska – 7p ET.

Xavier (-8) at DePaul – 8:30p ET.

Cincinnati (-3.5) at South Florida – 7p ET.

Using DraftKings Ohio Promo Code is Easy Four-Step Process

DraftKings Sportsbook does an amazing job of creating a positive user experience at every turn. New users will discover a visually appealing and easily navigable app chock full of bonuses and exclusives. Moreover, sign-ups will also discover that creating their new account and claiming this page’s promotion take just minutes. The four-step guide posted below will walk you through that simple process:

At first, click here or any link on this page to automatically implement the required DraftKings Ohio promo code.

or any link on this page to automatically implement the required DraftKings Ohio promo code. After that, complete the normal registration questions to build out your first-time DK Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where you will give your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Third of all, successfully complete a first deposit of at least $5 into your new account.

Lastly, lock in any $5+ first bet you wish, instantly receiving eight $25 bonus bets (totaling $200).

Click here to apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code promising $200 in bonus bets to anyone placing a $5+ initial wager.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.