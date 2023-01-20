DraftKings Ohio promo code: How claim the NFL Divisional Playoffs bonus

The NFL Divisional Playoffs begin Saturday afternoon in Kansas City where Doug Pederson will meet up with mentor Andy Reid, and the DraftKings Ohio promo code bonus is the best way to kick off a monster weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

This registration bonus offer promises $200 of unrestricted bonus bets that Ohioans can place indiscriminately on this weekend’s games. Those interested can click any link on this page to automatically engage our exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code.

The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is set for this Saturday and Sunday. There are two games each day, deciding which teams will play in the conference championship games next Sunday. Saturday’s slate looks promising with Jacksonville-Kansas City, followed by New York-Philadelphia. This promotion allows Ohio’s newest DK Sportsbook patrons to create any bonus bets they want in these games.

Click here to directly apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocking $200 of bonus bets for any $5+ initial wager.

Earn $200 Bonus Bets by Using DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Ohio launched its online sports betting platform back on New Year’s Day. The timing worked out perfectly for state residents. After all, they’ve been able to claim some amazing registration bonuses from sportsbooks at the NFL season’s apex. Now, any Ohioan yet to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account can do so and claim a can’t-miss bonus. To do so, they simply need to create a new account through this page’s links. Each link automatically locks in the DraftKings Ohio promo code they need for this offer.

By registering in that fashion, sign-ups instantly secure $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets after making any $5+ first wager. That $200 appears as eight $25 bonus bets, subsequently valid on any sports with any wager types. The $5+ qualifying wager can win, lose, or push and you still collect your bonus bets. However, if that initial bet does win, you’ll keep those profits, too. This is a no-brainer opportunity to try to make some real money off the NFL Playoffs or other sporting markets.

NFL Anytime TD Scorer Props

This page’s promotion gives new DK Sportsbook users the ultimate level of freedom with their bonus bets. In other words, Ohio residents can make any eight wagers they wish in any of the coming week’s sporting action. It’ll be hard to pass up the chance to use some or all of those bets on the NFL Playoffs.

Saturday’s games alone provide a wealth of unique wagering options for anyone utilizing our DraftKings Ohio promo code. For example, there are player/game props, adjusted lines/totals, DK Squares, and touchdown scorer props, just to name a few. The touchdown scorer props have certainly exploded in the last few seasons. Now, you can wager on players to score first, score multiple TDs, score and win, score in a certain half, etc. Here are three players from each team that DraftKings currently believes most likely to score an anytime touchdown Saturday:

Jacksonville: Travis Etienne (-125), Christian Kirk (+155), Zay Jones (+205).

Kansas City: Travis Kelce (-150), Jerick McKinnon (-110), Isiah Pacheco (-105).

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley (-115), Daniel Jones (+210), Isaiah Hodgins (+260).

Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts (-120), A.J. Brown (-105), Miles Sanders (-115).

Claim the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code this Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook makes account creation and bonus acquisition a breeze for registrants from Ohio. In fact, interested parties from the Buckeye State should be able to collect their bonus bets in just minutes. To help organize the process for you, we laid out the four simple steps below:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to automatically lock in the necessary DraftKings Ohio promo code.

or any link on this page to automatically lock in the necessary DraftKings Ohio promo code. After that, create your first-time DK Sportsbook account by inputting all necessary data fields. For example, you will need to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Third of all, complete your initial deposit for $5 or more.

At last, you can lock in any $5+ first wager you wish, triggering the release of eight $25 bonus bets.

Click here to directly apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocking $200 of bonus bets for any $5+ initial wager.