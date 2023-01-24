DraftKings Ohio promo: How to claim $200 bonus bets ahead of NFL Championship Weekend

Tuesday’s slate of NBA and NHL games is loaded with huge matchups and there’s a DraftKings Ohio promo that comes with $200 in bonus bets for new users. Any bettor who signs up and wagers $5+ on any game will receive their bonus bets.

New DraftKings Sportsbook users can take advantage of an incredibly generous guaranteed $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager on any NHL or NBA game. You won’t need to input a DraftKings Ohio promo code as long as you sign up via the links on this page.

There are quite a few star-studded games on the court and the ice tonight. The Boston Celtics will travel to Miami to take on the Heat. Shortly after that game tips off, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Denver Nuggets. In the last game of the night, the Lakers and Clippers will square off in the Battle of Los Angeles.

New players who sign up for a DraftKings account will be able to make a $5 wager on any NBA or NHL game and receive $200 in bonus bets even if the $5 bet settles as a loss.

There are a ton of ways to place your first bet. You could pick a team to win its game by wagering $5+ on the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Washington Wizards at home. You could bet $5+ on the Vegas Golden Knights to cover the spread against the New Jersey Devils. You could even go after a player prop like Kevin Hayes to score 2+ goals against the Los Angeles Kings. Win or lose, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets.

Sign Up with This DraftKings Ohio Promo

Any prospective bettor who wants to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can do so by completing a few quick and easy steps. Follow our step-by-step guide to turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets win or lose:

Input the required information.

Select a deposit method and add $5+ to your account.

Navigate to any game taking place tonight.

Place a $5+ wager on any market.

Win or lose, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets. These will convey as eight $25 bonus bets to use on other games in a variety of sports leagues this week.

In-App NBA, NHL Promos

There are a number of great in-app promos available for players to take advantage of today. This includes the NBA Daily Stepped Up same game parlay promo, which gives players who opt-in a profit boost ranging from 20% all the way up to 100%. There’s also an NHL iteration of this promo available to all players.

DraftKings also has a Same Game ParlayX promo available, which includes a 33% profit boost for any bettor who opts-into this promo. On the college basketball front, the Lone Star State boost includes a 50% profit boost on a TCU and Texas moneyline parlay.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.