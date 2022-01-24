DraftKings promo brings huge 56-1 odds for NFL Conference Championship Games

Following a weekend of unbelievable NFL finishes, the latest DraftKings promo looks ahead to the upcoming conference championship games. New bettors looking to grab one of the top NY sports betting apps or sign up anywhere else DraftKings is live will be able to grab a number of can’t-miss bonuses this week.

The latest DraftKings promo unlocks 56-1 odds on either NFL Conference Championship. With this special, new users in states such as New York (and several others) can bet $5 on 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs to get a $280 payout. Meanwhile, players can take advantage of profit boosts, same game parlay specials, and other bonuses all week ahead of kickoff.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

The final full week of January is loaded with sports betting action across daily slates of college basketball, NBA, and NHL action, all of which give way to a championship Sunday of NFL games. Below, we’ll run through the full details on this DraftKings 56-1 odds promo, including how to get started.

Click here to lock in the latest DraftKings promo in New York and several other states this week. No special promo code will be needed.

DraftKings Promo Has Bet $5, Win $280 for Conference Championship Games

Throughout the NFL Playoffs, DraftKings has been offering players the chance at this bet $5 to win $280 bonus. The offer continues this week on the two conference championship matchups. Let’s peek at the early-week odds to get a sense for the value in play.

Bettors can redeem the pure maximum value from this 56-1 odds special by backing the Chiefs over the Bengals. Following their dramatic overtime win over the Bills, the Chiefs enter right around a -300 moneyline favorite. This means a bettor would have to wager somewhere in the neighborhood of $840 to win $280 on an outright Chiefs victory.

That said, new players should roll with the team they feel is most likely to win. And at 56-1 odds, there’s substantial value no matter which team is backed.

Get the DraftKings Promo for NFL Conference Championship Games

To get the best DraftKings promo for 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs, simply complete these steps:

Click here to begin the registration process.

to begin the registration process. Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Opt-in for this promo in the main menu or via the promos tab.

Place a $5 first wager on any of the four remaining teams to advance to the Super Bowl this Sunday.

this Sunday. If that team wins, DraftKings Sportsbook will issue a $280 payout.

Again, while this promo is available at DraftKings New York, it’s also available in all other legal online sports betting markets.

Other App Offers This Week

Bettors have some additional offers available this week. They can lock in different same game parlays, profit boosts, and bet bonuses on NBA and NHL action. Generally speaking, these bonuses center on game and player prop outcomes.

Also of note, bettors can lock in a separate DraftKings promo that pays a 20% deposit match on deposits up to $5,000. Those who make a maximum deposit can receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, although smaller deposits can still activate a meaningful bonus.

Click here to lock in the latest DraftKings promo in New York and several other states this week. No special promo code will be needed.