DraftKings promo code: $200 instant bonus for Clemson-Georgia Tech, NFL Week 1

The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a $200 instant bonus for Monday night’s Clemson-Georgia Tech game or any NFL Week 1 contest. DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user promo includes a $200 guaranteed bonus that will convey win or lose.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Bettors can secure a $200 instant bonus without having to manually enter a DraftKings promo code. That’s because clicking any of the links on this page will automatically unlock the Bet $5, Get $200 promo.

Two ACC teams will go head-to-head in primetime on Monday night when the Clemson Tigers go on the road to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. College football fans can pick up a $200 instant bonus with a mere $5 wager on either team to win. Players could also opt to wager on any NFL Week 1 game instead, earning the same $200 bonus.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a $200 instant bonus ahead of Clemson-Georgia Tech or on any NFL Week 1 game.

Bet $5, Get $200 without Having to Enter a DraftKings Promo Code

The most important thing for bettors to know is that we have eliminated the need to manually input a DraftKings promo code. Simply click on any of the links on this page to activate the promo, which includes a $200 guaranteed bonus. Once a bettor makes their first $5 wager on Clemson-Georgia Tech or any NFL Week 1 game, they will immediately receive $200 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can then begin using those free bets on other games, regardless of the sport or league.

That means a bettor could throw down $5 on Clemson to win on the road against Georgia Tech. If the Tigers prevail, the player would get back their $5 stake, plus a profit on the winning bet and the $200 bonus. If the Tigers lose, the player would still receive the $200 bonus. Keep in mind that the free bets are eligible for use on any sport, game, or league. If you take advantage of this offer, you could conceivably bet on Clemson-Georgia Tech, then use your free bets on eight different NFL Week 1 games.

How to Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Since our links automatically apply the DraftKings promo code for this Bet $5, Get $200 offer, the registration process will be shorter than usual. Complete these steps to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to Bet $5, Get $200.

to Bet $5, Get $200. Provide the basic personal information needed to set up an account.

Make an initial deposit of $5+.

Wager $5 or more on Clemson-Georgia Tech or any NFL Week 1 game.

You will receive $150 in free bets once your bet processes. This will come in the form of eight $25 free bets, which you can use on any game, sport, or league. That includes college football, NFL, MLB, soccer, and racing markets. Plus, if your first bet wins, you’ll collect a cash return as well.

NFL Week 1 Has Arrived

Last season’s Super Bowl champions will play host to the oddsmakers’ favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Buffalo Bills, led by MVP-favorite Josh Allen, will head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams. This game is one of the most highly-anticipated regular season openers in recent memory.

The game itself could set the tone early for what is expected to be an absolute battle in every division. The question that the Rams will look to answer is whether or not they can repeat as champions. A Thursday night victory over the Bills would go a long way in answering that question. Meanwhile, fans will get to see if the Bills can live up to the immense hype that surrounds the squad entering this season.

Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code and secure a $200 instant bonus for Clemson-Georgia Tech or any NFL Week 1 game.