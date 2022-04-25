DraftKings promo code: $200 MLB bonus, $150 NBA instant bonus

Another week of huge MLB and NBA Playoffs games gets started Monday and players can get a huge odds boost without having to enter a DraftKings promo code. That’s because the links on this page automatically activate a 40-1 MLB or 30-1 NBA odds boost. One of these offers is an instant bonus that conveys win or lose, while the other pays out if the player’s team wins.

New users who sign up via the links on this page won’t need a DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 NBA instant bonus. They also won’t have to enter a promo code to apply a 40-1 odds boost on any MLB game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150 GUARANTEED!

NBA INSTANT BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

The easy play of these two offers is to collect a $150 site credit bonus by wagering $5 on any NBA team. However, some bettors might prefer to go for the even larger bonus payout when their MLB team wins its game. Neither offer requires a bettor to provide a DraftKings promo code, as our links will do that automatically.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 instantly with our DraftKings promo code.

No DraftKings Promo Code Needed for $150 Instant Bonus

No-brainer bonuses aren’t as common as some might want to make them out to be. DraftKings Sportsbook, however, has by far one of the best no-brainer new user promos in the legal online sports betting industry. Prospective bettors can wager $5 on any NBA team and pick up a 30x return on their bet.

Players will not need to enter a DraftKings promo code as long as they click on any of the links on this page. Doing so will instantly activate a 30-1 NBA Playoffs odds boost promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. The best part of this offer is that the $150 bonus will convey win or lose. That means a bettor could wager $5 on the Boston Celtics to finish a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Regardless of the game’s outcome, the player will receive $150 in site credit. Plus, if the Celtics win, the player will earn a return on the $5 moneyline bet.

Bet $5, Win $200 MLB Bonus

Some bettors might prefer to swing for the fences for an even larger bonus. Although the $150 NBA bonus is guaranteed win or lose, bettors can pursue a $200 bonus by betting on MLB action. As long as the team of a user’s choice wins its game, the $200 bonus in site credit will convey.

For example, a bettor could wager $5 on the New York Mets to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Mets win the game, the player would turn a mere $5 wager into a huge $200 site credit bonus. This bonus would convey as eight $25 free bets, which the player could use on other game and player prop bets.

Get a Massive Boost with Our DraftKings Promo Code

New users interested in a huge NBA or MLB odds boost can get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook. Players won’t need to enter a DraftKings promo code, since our links automatically activate either odds boost offer. Here’s how to sign up:

Click here to get a $150 instant bonus or here to get a 40-1 MLB odds boost.

to get a $150 instant bonus or to get a 40-1 MLB odds boost. Complete the required information sections.

Select a deposit method.

Make your first deposit of $5 or more.

Navigate to any MLB or NBA game.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any team.

If you choose the NBA offer, you’ll receive a $150 instant bonus. This will convey as six $25 free bets. If you pick the MLB promo, you will receive a $200 bonus if your team wins. This bonus will appear in your account as eight $25 free bets.

Bet $5, Win $200 if your MLB team wins with no DraftKings promo code necessary when you click here.