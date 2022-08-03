DraftKings promo code activates ultimate bet $5, get $100 MLB instant bonus

MLB has a stranglehold on August and the latest DraftKings promo code is giving bettors the chance to cash in on one of baseball’s biggest months. As teams continue to push for a chance at a postseason spot, there are multiple ways for baseball fans to win.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings promo code is offering up a 20-1 guaranteed bonus for new bettors this weekend. Sign up and make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this offer. From there, place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB team and win $100 in bonus cash regardless of the outcome of the original bet.

It’s not a question of “if” bettors will cash this $100 bonus, but “when.” Simply placing this $5 moneyline bet will be enough to convert this bonus. In fact, a new player could bet on a team that loses by 100 runs and this $100 bonus will still cash. This DraftKings promo code is setting the stage for a big week for baseball fans.

New players can grab this bet $5, win $100 offer by clicking here and automatically triggering this DraftKings promo code. From there, use this bonus cash on any sport this week.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $100

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting. This DraftKings promo code is breaking the mold by offering new users the chance to cash in on $100 in bonus cash.

Again, all it takes is a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB team to qualify for this bonus. Players who take advantage of this promo will receive four $25 free bets that can be used on any event throughout the week. This includes other MLB games, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, and anything else listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Using This DraftKings Promo Code

Speaking of other sports, there are plenty of ways to get the most out of this DraftKings promo code. After locking in these four $25 free bets, bettors can start to figure out how to use these bonus bets.

The easy answer for most bettors will be betting on other MLB games. After all, August is a month where baseball is the top dog. However, there are plenty of other markets to bet on as well as different promos, odds boosts, and bonuses to take advantage of.

How to Get Started

Signing up, downloading the mobile app, and claiming this MLB bonus is a quick and painless process. New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account and make an initial deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this guaranteed odds boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB moneyline. Win $100 in bonus cash.

This offer is currently available to first-time depositors who are at least 21 years old and physically present in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

New players can grab this bet $5, win $100 offer by clicking here and automatically triggering this DraftKings promo code. From there, use this bonus cash on any sport this week.