DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 Saturday MLB bonus

Step up to the plate this weekend and take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Bettors can sign up and start reaping the rewards of a new membership instantly.

New players can sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and lock in a 30-1 instant bonus. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5+ wager on any game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Take your pick from any of the MLB games this weekend. There are plenty of intriguing matchups out there for bettors, including Astros-Rangers, Yankees-Cardinals, Marlins-Braves, and Diamondbacks-Angels. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable sportsbooks in the country. That doesn’t happen by accident. New bettors who sign up and start off with this new promo will have access to six $25 bonus bets.

Click this link to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Next up, bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Triggers $150 Instant Bonus

This DraftKings promo is setting bettors up for success this weekend. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets. This offer will convert no matter the outcome of the original wager.

It’s also worth mentioning that this offer applies to other sports. Between soccer, golf, tennis, MMA, and anything else listed on DraftKings Sportsbook, there should be something for every sports fan.

We recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for the best overall experience. Although new players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, the app provides on-the-go convenience. New users must be at least 21 years old to sign up with any online sportsbook.

Signing Up With This DraftKings Promo Code

It won’t take long to sign up and start betting on DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can start betting on MLB or any other sport by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click this link to begin the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to begin the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit of at least $5 through any of the available payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

How to Bet This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the MLB action this weekend. Of course, the odds on the first game you bet won’t matter. Everyone will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens in that game. After that initial wager though, bettors will have a chance to place wagers on a variety of matchups. Keep an eye on the promos page for other offers like profit boosts, no sweat same game parlays, and more. There are plenty of options available.

