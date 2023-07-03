DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on Orioles-Yankees, get $150 instant bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bonus bets are available for new customers who activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. The code will be applied for you when using our links to register for DraftKings Sportsbook. Your first bet can be on any MLB matchup, such as the Orioles vs. Yankees.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the DraftKings promo code and place your first $5 bet on an MLB game. Win or lose, you’ll be sent $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings provides baseball fans with features that aren’t available on any other betting app. You can find many ongoing promotions throughout the season, so the chance to earn bonuses don’t end after this offer. In addition, you can gain perks through Dynasty Rewards and win prizes in the free-to-play contests.

Register here to activate the top DraftKings promo code offer. Gain $150 in bonus bets by placing your first $5 wager.

Bet on Orioles vs. Yankees with the DraftKings Promo Code

Domingo German is coming off of a perfect game. He will get the start against the Orioles on Monday to start this four-game series. German is 5-5 this season with a 4.54 ERA. Aaron Judge is still out for the Yankees, which puts pressure on Anthony Rizzo and others at the plate.

The Orioles are currently in second-place in the AL East, four games ahead of the Yankees. Baltimore is the favorite on Monday night. Other matchups you can bet on this week include the Cubs vs. Brewers, Astros vs. Rangers, Braves vs. Guardians, and Angels vs. Padres. The all-star break is approaching, and DraftKings will have betting options for the Home Run Derby.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 MLB Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is now legal in many US states. To register, you will be asked to enter basic personal information to verify your age and identity. Take these steps to start with the top welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and sign up. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android device and allow for location services. Deposit $5 or more using PayPal, online banking, or any other accepted payment method. All are safe to use. Place a $5 wager on any MLB game.

The result of this wager doesn’t matter. DraftKings will give you $150 in bonus bets that can be used throughout the week. In addition to MLB games, you can use this bonus for the Wimbledon, UFC, PGA Tour, and other sports.

Use a 50% SGP Boost on Monday

Take a look at the promotions page after using the welcome offer. DraftKings is always adding new bonuses for MLB and other leagues. On Monday, customers can use a 50% same-game parlay boost for any matchup.

A Wimbledon live boost is also available. The tournament officially began on Monday in London. If you are new to betting on tennis, DraftKings has a guide that explains the different types of bets you can make. All wagers will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. These Crowns can be exchanged for betting bonuses and discounts for traveling. Your level in this tiered loyalty program will determine the prizes you can win in the free-to-play pools.

Register here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 bet on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.