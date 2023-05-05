DraftKings promo code: Celtics-76ers betting tips, $150 NBA Playoffs bonus

As part of an exciting weekend in the sports world, DraftKings Sportsbook has a slam-dunk registration promotion available to new users. By signing up through this page’s links, interested parties automatically engage the DraftKings promo code that unlocks this offer.

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with two massively important games. The Sixers and Celtics will start the night off with Game 3 in Philadelphia. After that, the Suns will look to cut into the Nuggets’ two-game series lead in Phoenix. This page’s promotion allows both qualifying and bonus bets on any aspects of these games and many more. In fact, the entirety of the NBA Playoffs and every other sports market DraftKings offers is fair game here.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Bonus Before Celtics-76ers

Betting Trends 76ers vs. Celtics Game 3

Friday nights’ games in the NBA Playoffs will have massive implications in both series. The night on the hardwood begins at 7:30p ET in Philadelphia, when the 76ers host the Celtics. Philadelphia stole game one in Boston without Joel Embiid. However, the Celtics got revenge with a massive blowout even with the MVP in the lineup in Game 2. Tonight’s outcome will go a long way to deciding the series’ victor.

Our DraftKings promo code permits any qualifying and/or bonus bets a registrant wants on this contest. As such, we included some noteworthy ATS trends ahead of tip-off that may help with the handicapping process:

Boston has covered six of its last seven games on one day’s rest.

The Celtics have only lost 16 of their last 53 road games ATS when facing a team with an above .600 home record.

Philadelphia has dropped five straight home games ATS versus teams with above .600 road records.

The Sixers haven’t played a home game since April 17. They are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games after a week or more on the road.

Boston is 6-1 ATS in the last seven head-to-head meetings.

