DraftKings promo code: Elite 8 bonus for SDSU-Creighton, Texas-Miami

Any first-time DraftKings customer will score the no-brainer "Bet $5, Win $150″ welcome offer. Bet $5+ on an Elite Eight moneyline, and DraftKings will pay you $150 in bonus bets and cash profit if your team wins.

On Saturday, FAU upset Kansas State to advance to its first Final Four in program history, while UConn thrashed Gonzaga to cut down the nets. Tonight, the winners of Creighton-San Diego State and Miami-Texas will advance to Houston to play for a spot in the national championship. DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Win $150” promotion is an exceptional way to dive into the action since it more-or-less gives all four Elite Eight teams 30-to-1 odds to win.

DraftKings' "Bet $5, Win $150" promotion is an exceptional way to dive into the action since it more-or-less gives all four Elite Eight teams 30-to-1 odds to win.

DraftKings Promo Code Flip $5 Elite Eight Moneyline Into $150 in Bonus Bets

As things currently stand, Creighton (-145) is favored over San Diego State (+125) for the South Regional in Louisville. Meanwhile, oddsmakers give the advantage to Texas (-190) over Miami (+160). But with the “Bet $5, Win $150,” each team is +3000 when you place $5 on a moneyline.

Register through our promo links, create an account, and place $5+ on one of the four above teams to win. From there, DraftKings will dish out $150 in bonus bets if your team wins, regardless of the odds.

Since bettors also win cash, the original odds might factor into a new player’s strategy. However, the ultimate goal is picking the winning team and securing the $150 in bonus bets. So if you’re confident in the Longhorns, bet them at -190 even though the Hurricanes (+160) would return a higher cash profit.

Registration Instructions for DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Here's how to trigger the "Bet $5, Win $150" offer for Sunday's March Madness:

New users aren't required to input any specific promo codes.

Enter all vital registration information and create an account.

Deposit at least $5 using one of DK’s approved banking methods.

Place $5+ cash on any Elite Eight moneyline with your first wager.

Win $150 in bonus bets (plus cash) if your stake settles as a win.

Boost Elite Eight SGP by 33%

DraftKings’ money-making opportunities go beyond introductory offers. New and existing customers can opt into the site’s 33% Same Game Parlay boost, which enhances any eligible SGP or SGPx for today’s college basketball by a considerable 33%.

A Same Game Parlay is pretty self-explanatory, but an SGPx lets bettors combine SGPs from multiple games. This could be useful for players wanting numerous props from Creighton-SDSU and Miami-Texas. The boost still works for the NBA market if only one college game is in progress.

Grab 30-to-1 odds on any Elite Eight team to win with the latest "Bet $5, Win $150″ promotion.

