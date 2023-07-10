DraftKings promo code for Home Run Derby 2023 scores $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Swing for the fences on the Home Run Derby with this DraftKings promo code offer. Bet on all the big names in Seattle tonight, but do so with a guarantee in your back pocket.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who activate this DraftKings promo code offer can secure a 30-1 instant payout. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any Home Run Derby market. This will trigger an instant bonus of $150.

There is plenty of star power in the Home Run Derby tonight. Between Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, and Julio Rodriguez, there are plenty of great options for bettors.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for baseball fans right now. This Home Run Derby promo is one way to hit the ground running. Here’s a deeper dive into the details behind this offer.

Click this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the Home Run Derby to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

This DraftKings promo is starting bettors off with a guaranteed winner. All it takes is a $5 wager on the Home Run Derby to win $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert.

From there, players will have $150 in bonus bets to use on MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, and more. There are tons of options available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

New bettors in select states can take advantage of this offer: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

In NJ, PA, WV, and MI, DraftKings is a leading NJ online casino option as well.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

New players can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and start betting in a few minutes. Here’s a quick look at how players can get started:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any available market in the app, including the Home Run Derby.

Win $150 in bonus bets instantly. These bonus bets are a guarantee for new players.

Home Run Derby Odds

It’s officially the MLB All-Star break, but we still have baseball to bet on. Baseball bettors can place wagers on the Home Run Derby tonight. There are plenty of big names to choose from. Home Run Derby veterans Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the favorites, but anything can happen in Seattle. Here’s a closer look at the odds on the Home Run Derby tonight (odds are subject to change):

Pete Alonso +310

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +370

Julio Rodriguez +500

Luis Robert Jr. +500

Adolis Garcia +700

Randy Arozarena +1000

Mookie Betts +1100

Adley Rutschman +1800

Click this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the Home Run Derby to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.