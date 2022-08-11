DraftKings promo code: bet $5, get $100 for MLB action

The MLB regular season is in full swing as teams jockey for a shot at the postseason and the latest DraftKings promo code is raising the stakes for the occasion. This offer makes it easy for baseball bettors to win.

New players who sign up with the links on this page will activate this DraftKings promo code and qualify for a $100 guaranteed bonus. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB team. This will lock in $100 in bonus cash.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

New York is baseball crazy right now, but for different reasons. The Mets are streaking and look like a legitimate World Series contender. Meanwhile, the Yankees are sliding and there are cracks in their foundation.

But it doesn’t matter what team bettors back with this DraftKings promo code. Placing the wager is all it takes to lock in this bonus. Let’s take a closer look at the nitty-gritty details behind this offer.

Click here to instantly activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to win $100 in bonus cash.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB, Win $100

There isn’t much to this offer, but the beauty is in the simplicity. Sign up with this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 on any MLB team’s moneyline. That’s all there is to it.

After that, bettors will receive four $25 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for seven days after the original wager settles and they can be used on other MLB games, NFL preseason, and anything else listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting on baseball can be tough, but it’s impossible to lose with this offer. Pick any game, sit back, and figure out how to spend this bonus cash.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to get started with this promo code. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account and make an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB team. Win $100 in bonus cash.

This DraftKings promo is currently available to first-time depositors in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Yankees & Mets Going Opposite Directions

Every baseball fan in New York City can feel the pulse. The Mets are on top of the world. It feels like they are a lock to win every time they step on the field.

Meanwhile, over in the Bronx, the Yankees are in complete freefall. Their strong start to the year means they should have no problem winning the division, but they don’t look like a championship team. The good news is that there’s plenty of time to sort things out before the postseason.

These two will meet two more times this year, both in the Bronx.

Click here to instantly activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to win $100 in bonus cash.