DraftKings promo code: Mavs-Warriors G4 bonus, NHL, MLB boosts

With the NBA Conference Finals motoring along, it’s the perfect time to cash in on the latest DraftKings promo code and grab the current sign-up bonus. Registrants can collect a Bet $5, Win $150 incentive by picking any winner in any NBA game. This promotion assigns +3000 moneyline odds to the team of your choice. You can acquire this 30-1 odds boost without needing a DraftKings promo code, as outlined below.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO CLAIM OFFER

The tips on this page guide registrants to a Bet $5, Get $150 promotion without requiring a DraftKings promo code. Use any link on this page to circumvent the promo code and collect this NBA moneyline offer in just minutes.

The best part of this promo is that it is good for any NBA team in any game. In other words, you can select the biggest NBA favorite available, making them a +3000 underdog. As such, sign-ups bet only $5, earning $150 in bonus money if their chosen team emerges victorious. And, with the help of this page’s links, this offer is yours without the need of a DraftKings promo code.

Collect this Bet $5, Win $150 NBA moneyline registration bonus and avoid a DraftKings promo code by clicking here.

Wager $5 to Earn $150 on an NBA Moneyline without a DraftKings Promo Code

First-time DraftKings Sportsbook registrants can obtain +3000 moneyline odds for any NBA team during the conference finals. New patrons have flocked to this offer due to its affordable $5 deposit and risk requisites. Click here to wager $5 to win $150 on the team of your choice to win any game without a DraftKings promo code.

This promotional offer alters any remaining NBA team’s moneyline odds to +3000 in any contest on the board. To clarify, the $5 required wager on the team you select pays out $150 in bonus money if picked correctly.

DraftKings Sportsbook lives up to its promise by paying winners of this promotion with six $25 free bets. Those wagers, summing to $150, are valid for use however the user likes over the following seven days. Any earnings derived from those free wagers take the form of cash straight away. This is certainly important, as it permits the user to withdraw the money immediately if they wish. They, of course, are also able to wager those funds again anywhere in the app if they wish.

Follows These Steps to Unlock this Promotion

This page’s links guide new users down the path to a Bet $5, Get $150 deal without needing a DraftKings promo code. Also of great import to many, the registration and acquisition processes are quick and easy. With these easy-to-follow steps, you will be ready to pick your NBA moneyline winner in just minutes:

Firstly, to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and trigger +3000 moneyline odds on any NBA team, click here .

. Secondly, make your first deposit, ensuring it is for at least $5 in order to activate the promotion. Any of DraftKing Sportsbook’s secure deposit methods offered are valid.

After that, download the DK app and click the “Opt-In” button for this NBA moneyline offer. That button is easily located under the Promos tab or on the home screen of the app.

Finally, place your $5 moneyline wager on any NBA team in any available game. If you choose correctly, DraftKings pays you out six $25 free bets as your $150 reward.

Residents of AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WV are eligible.

These Other Bonuses are Available without a DraftKings Promo Code

This great deal certainly helps get your foot in the DK door in the right way, without even needing a DraftKings promo code. Better still, DraftKings makes sure you aren’t left hanging after becoming a member. Under the Promos tab, DK patrons will find a bevy of other incentives ready for utilization. There are risk-free wagers, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, player missions, and more.

Here are some of the offers available today on the DraftKings Sportsbook app:

NBA Same Game Parlay Insurance – place an NBA SGP and get a free bet if exactly one leg loses.

NBA SGP Profit Boost – get a 50% Same Game Parlay profit boost for Golden State versus Mavericks game 4.

MLB Tuesdays on TBS – get a 100% Same Game Parlay profit boost for Mil/SD on Tuesday 5/24.

NHL Risk-Free SGP – bet on the NHL and get $10 back if your Same Game Parlay loses.

Player Missions – sportsbook and online casino missions that pay out varying amounts of bonus money for their completion.

Collect this Bet $5, Win $150 NBA moneyline registration bonus and avoid a DraftKings promo code by clicking here.