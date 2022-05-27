DraftKings promo code offers insane Heat-Celtics bet $5, win $150 Game 6 bonus

Memorial Day Weekend tips off Friday night with a DraftKings promo code that scores a 30-1 odds boost for Heat-Celtics Game 6. Whether you believe Boston will close things out on its home court or the Heat will push things back to Miami for a Game 7 showdown, this bet $5, win $150 special is the absolute best way to bet the game. In fact, with plenty of NHL and MLB odds boosts and parlay specials in play, the DraftKings app provides arguably the best way to bet on a busy weekend of games and events.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO CLAIM OFFER

The latest DraftKings promo code available to kick off Memorial Day Weekend supplies 30-1 odds on the Celtics or Heat to win Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Bettors can sign up, make a $5 bet and win $150.

Also on Friday night, the Colorado Avalanche will look to put away the St. Louis Blues in their NHL Western Conference Semifinals series. This matchup will lead into Game 6 of the Rangers-Hurricanes series in which Carolina will look to close things out. With full sets of baseball matchups on the board each day this weekend, the app will supply boosts and specials on these regular season matchups as well.

Click here to bet $5 and $150 on the Celtics or Heat to win their Game 6 matchup on Friday night.

DraftKings Promo Code for Heat-Celtics Game 6

Here’s how to lock in the latest DraftKings promo code and secure awesome Heat-Celtics odds:

Click right here to get started. This will drive players to a special landing page. Click through that page to sign up. Doing so will activate the bet $5, win $150 offer.

to get started. This will drive players to a special landing page. Click through that page to sign up. Doing so will activate the bet $5, win $150 offer. Make a first deposit of no less than $5. Players are free to make a larger deposit, but just $5 will qualify bettors for the 30-1 odds.

On the app’s home screen, find the offer. Be sure to opt-in. Then, select the team you feel will win the game.

In the bet slip, make sure the odds boost as been applied prior to confirming the wager.

If the wager hits, collect the $150 bonus payout.

This offer is available in the following states: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

Let’s take a look at the current Heat-Celtics Game 6 odds to get a sense of the value in play with this DraftKings promo code offer.

Leading up to tip, the Celtics are a substantial 8.5-point favorite and listed at -435 on the moneyline. At this price, a bettor would have to wager over $700 to win $150 on the Celtics. That means this boost will save players at least $695 in total risk to bring back the same return.

Even the Heat at +335 would require roughly a $40 wager to win a similar return. Certainly, the value isn’t pronounced by taking the underdog, but either side presents big-time value.

Other App Offers

The DraftKings promo code special brings access to other boosts and specials this weekend. Be sure to check out other offers like Conference Finals SGP Insurance and the NBA Playoffs 50% SGP Boost. Players can also earn up to a 100% SGP boost on baseball games and a 20% no run first inning boost on Yankees-Rays or Astros-Mariners.

Click here to bet $5 and $150 on the Celtics or Heat to win their Game 6 matchup on Friday night.