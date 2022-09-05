DraftKings promo code: get $200 in NY, other markets for NFL Week 1

The latest DraftKings promo code is providing new users with a massive boost for Week 1 of the NFL season. Instead of rolling the dice on football this weekend, lock in a guaranteed bonus with this offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings promo code will unlock a 40-1 guaranteed bonus for new users. Anyone who signs up and places a $5 wager on any NFL game will win an instant bonus of $200. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on this bonus.

The Los Angeles Rams will get their Super Bowl rings on Thursday as the Buffalo Bills look to spoil their big night. The NFL season is going to be off and running from there. This DraftKings promo is a fool-proof way for bettors to hit the ground running.

New players in New York and a handful of other states can click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonus cash.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code

Before we dive into the mechanics behind signing up with this DraftKings promo code, here are the states where this offer is currently available: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To sign up and start playing, follow these simple steps:

First-time depositors and new players can automatically activate this promo code by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. Create an account and make an initial deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 1 game to secure this $200 in bonus cash.

How to Use This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo code provides new users with immediate flexibility. Instead of sweating out a risk-free bet or a wager with boosted odds, this promo provides a guarantee.

After signing up and placing that $5 wager, new players will have $200 in bonus cash to work with for NFL Week 1. This bonus credit will be distributed to winners as eight $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week.

Thankfully, this gives bettors enough time to flip these free bets on other NFL games. It’s also worth noting that these bonus bets can be used on other sports like college football, MLB, tennis, golf, UFC, and anything else listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sports Betting is Live in New York

The state officially launched mobile sports betting in early 2021, which was perfect timing for the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl. However, this will be the first full NFL season with mobile sports betting in New York.

The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting and we don’t expect anything different in the Empire State. DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new bettors in New York with this latest offer.

New players in New York and a handful of other states can click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonus cash.