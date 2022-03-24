DraftKings promo code brings absolutely insane Sweet 16 offer

The Sweet 16 is finally here and the latest DraftKings promo code is going big for the occasion. Although this weekend of the NCAA Tournament features fewer games, there are a few incredible matchups on the schedule.

New users who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can grab 40-1 moneyline odds on any team playing in the Sweet 16. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit of $5+, and place a $5 wager on any March Madness moneyline. Winners will take home $200 in free bets.

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is incredible for the upsets, comebacks, and Cinderella stories. The Sweet 16 is where the contenders separate themselves from the pack. Expect four consecutive days of battles on the basketball court.

This DraftKings promo code is a fool-proof way to grab an insane bonus. This 40-1 boost is the easiest way to tilt the odds in your balance on the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight games this weekend.

Bet $5, Win $200 With DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo code, which makes for a great Sweet 16 betting bonus, provides new users with a low barrier for entry. All it takes is a sign-up with a minimum $5 deposit to qualify for this odds boost. From there, place a low-risk $5 wager on any Sweet 16 team.

Of course, this isn’t a guaranteed win. Picking a winner during March Madness is half the fun. New players who pick a winning side will earn $200 in free bets. These bonus bets will be given out as eight $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week.

This odds boost can apply to any team playing this weekend, but Purdue and Gonzaga are the biggest favorites. With that said, anything can happen in March.

How to Grab This DraftKings Promo Code

Players can get started on a computer or mobile device, but recommend the app for the best overall experience. Let’s take a closer look at the process for signing up with this DraftKings promo code:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process. This promo code will be automatically applied.

or on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process. This promo code will be automatically applied. After creating an account, make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to an iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any NCAA Tournament team.

Winners will earn $200 in free bets.

Sweet 16 Begins

The Sweet 16 has been the birthplace of tons of great March Madness moments. This year should be no different. There are championship contenders like Gonzaga, Arizona, and Kansas looking to move onto the Final Four, but there are underdogs out there as well.

Saint Peter’s is the biggest surprise of the NCAA Tournament. The little school from Jersey City, NJ has already taken down Kentucky. Will their carriage turn into a pumpkin on Friday night or is Purdue the next big school to lose to the Peacocks?

