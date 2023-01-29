DraftKings promo code Ohio: $200 bonus bets for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

Championship Sunday is back, giving prospective bettors throughout the Buckeye State a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200 bonus bets” NFL welcome offer through our DraftKings Ohio promo code links.

Take advantage of our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer to score the "Bet $5, Get $200" deal on NFL Sunday. Sign up and bet just $5 or more on 49ers-Eagles or Bengals-Chiefs to receive an instant $200 in bonus bets.

Sunday features two conference championship games, with the winners advancing to next month’s Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 49ers and Eagles go head-to-head in Philadelphia in the NFC title game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. In the AFC, the Bengals and Chiefs square off for the second straight year in Kansas City, with the reigning conference champs pegged as 1.5-point underdogs on the road. Thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook, a $5+ bet on either game will return $200 in bonus bets, even after a loss.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Tackle Sunday NFL with “Bet $5, Get $200” Promotion

Since DraftKings went live on January 1, Buckeye State bettors have taken advantage of the site’s “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. Despite Ohio’s mobile sports betting launch reaching its four-week anniversary, new users still have time to access one of the best deals you’ll find on any online sportsbook.

Start with our links, each of which activates the promo on your behalf. Following a brief registration, place $5 or more on an eligible 49ers-Eagles or Bengals-Chiefs wager. Shortly after placing your qualifying stake, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets. You won’t even have to wait for your bet to settle before receiving up to a 40-to-1 payout.

Since the “Bet $5, Get $200” automatically applies to any qualifying bet, successful wagers won’t cancel the offer. Any winning ticket will still return cash profit, giving your bankroll an extra boost for the coming days.

Enabling Our DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

We’ve taken the liberty of writing step-by-step instructions for all first-time DraftKings customers. Follow below to secure the “Bet $5, Get $200” deal before Championship Sunday kicks off:

Click here to open the DraftKings Ohio registration page. Players won’t need to input a specific DraftKings Ohio promo code.

Enter all necessary account information, including name and email address, and complete registration.

Verify you’re within Ohio state lines through a brief geolocation verification.

Deposit at least $5 using one of DK’s approved banking methods.

Place $5+ on 49ers-Eagles or Bengals-Chiefs.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your initial bet.

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Boost

DraftKings has several promos and odds boosts available for Championship Sunday, including an intriguing Christian McCaffrey touchdown promotion.

Opt into DK’s “Squad Ride” promo to receive enhanced +150 odds on a Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown. The star running back has 12 touchdowns since joining San Francisco in mid-October and at least one TD in eight straight games. Without the boost, CMC’s anytime touchdown odds are -125, so customers are getting massive value heading into the NFC title game.

