DraftKings promo code: Prepare for Super Bowl Sunday with $200 bonus now

Bet on any game this week with the DraftKings promo code offer to secure $200 in bonus bets for the Super Bowl. New customers in states with DraftKings Sportsbook can use our links to activate this bonus, so a code will not be needed.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with the DraftKings promo code and make a $5 bet on any game. If your bet is on a game this week, you will get $200 in bonus bets to use for the Chiefs vs. Eagles on Sunday night.

DraftKings will be one of the most popular choices for sports fans to bet on the Super Bowl. There are countless options for the big game, including props, free-to-play games, and live odds.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and make a $5 wager. This will result in $200 in bonus bets to use for the Super Bowl.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his third Super Bowl in the last four years. The Chiefs have been dominant with him behind center, but he will have to manage his ankle injury that he suffered earlier in the playoffs. Kansas City is a 1.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles were the top seed in the NFC, easily winning their matchups against the Giants and 49ers to make it to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts and Mahomes have similar odds to win MVP. Travis Kelce has the best odds for a non-quarterback. As you watch the game, use the Flash Betting feature to wager on every play and drive.

Claim $200 in Super Bowl Bonus Bets with the DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings is a legal sports betting app in multiple US states. During registration, you will have to prove that you are at least 21 years old. Follow our guide to claim the best welcome offer for the Super Bowl.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and complete the registration process. This only takes a few minutes. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your mobile phone. Use an accepted banking method, such as PayPal or online banking, to fund your account with $5 or more. Place a $5 bet on any game this week.

No matter the outcome of your first $5 wager, you will get $200 in bonus bets. You can use this bonus to bet on the Super Bowl. It will be (8) $25 bonus bets.

More Bonuses & Contests on the DraftKings App

Once you have used the welcome offer, go to the promotions page to find other bonuses for the Chiefs vs. Eagles. There is a Stepped Up SGP promo that will boost your potential profits by as much as 100%. The boost is based on the number of legs in your parlay.

The Wrangler Big Game Squares contest is free to play. There are prizes available after each quarter, totaling $57,000. Check out other features on the DraftKings app, including the social platform that allows customers to link up with their friends to see what they are betting on.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code for Super Bowl 57. Make a $5 wager this week to earn $200 in bonus bets for the Eagles vs. Chiefs.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.