DraftKings promo code unpacks massive haul of Super Bowl 56 bonuses

It doesn’t get any bigger than the Super Bowl when it comes to sports betting, so the new DraftKings Super Bowl promo code has responded accordingly. Both new and current players in the app will have access to a wide range of bonuses to that could dramatically enhance potential wins on the Rams-Bengals showdown. Whether it’s parlay and prop boosts, 56 to 1 odds, a chance a free $1 million Super Bowl bet, or risk-free bets, there’s a stunning amount of ways to go all-in on the game without much risk.

The DraftKings promo code for Super Bowl 56 will bring bettors the chance at hundreds of dollars (and potentially more than a $1 million) in free bets.

Below, we will tackle the current Rams-Bengals odds, check out all of the different in-app specials, and quickly run through the simple sign up process.

Click here to get the latest DraftKings promo code and score a variety of awesome Super Bowl specials spanning 56-1 game odds, free bets, and more.

DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl 56

The best place to start is probably with a simple list of everything available with the DraftKings promo code ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. It’s quite a bit, so try to keep up.

The headline bonus here probably revolves around the 56 to 1 odds offer on the game. DraftKings has been running a steady stream of ads that bring awareness to the bet $5 to win $280 bonus either team. Back the Rams or Bengals to win the game, and if that team gets it done, secure a $280 bonus payout.

Earlier this week, the app also rolled out the Free Million Dollar Super Bowl LVI Bet special. Those who opt-in prior to 2 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday will grab a chance to win a, you guessed it, free million dollar bet on the Super Bowl. Five players will be selected for the bet at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, DraftKings will be giving other players a share of up to $10 million in free bets for the game. This offer will be available to both new sign ups and established players.

Secure the DraftKings Promo Code for Bengals-Rams Bonuses

The DraftKings app has recently launched in states like New York and Louisiana. However, this will also be the first Super Bowl for bettors in states like Wyoming, so making this year’s game a highly anticipated matchup given the various ways to wager on the game. Bettors in those states as well as those located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan will be eligible to redeem the DraftKings promo code bonuses.

Risk-Free Same Game Parlay, Added Boosts

The 56 to 1 odds and Free Million Dollar Super Bowl bet lead the way with the latest DraftKings promo code, but the app will also offer bettors who opt-in the ability to secure a $10 same-game parlay insurance special. Place a same game parlay on Rams-Bengals, and if it hits, collect the win. But if it loses, don’t sweat it — the app will refund the loss, up to $10.

Finally, be sure to also check out same game parlay super boosts with one each specially designed for the Rams and Bengals backers and opt-in the get a 25% boost on touchdown scorer same game parlays. In short, all of these offers team up to make the app a can’t-miss Super Bowl betting site before kickoff.

