No DraftKings promo code needed for UFC 268 no-brainer bonus

Betting action figures to be big when Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington meet for a rematch at Madison Square Garden tonight. Usman and Covington are one of two title fights on the main card at UFC 268.

Anyone who signs up using any of the links on this page can bet $5 on any fighter to win $200 in bonuses.

Covington gave Usman a good fight last time out, but he was TKO’d in the fifth round after suffering a broken jaw. Usman is the favorite once again, but anything can happen when these two fighters step into the ring. One punch can change everything.

Let’s take a deeper dive into this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. New users looking for how to bet on UFC 268 can make a qualifying deposit and bet $5 on any fighter to win at UFC 268. If your fighter wins, you will take home $200 in bonuses in addition to your cash winnings.

These bonus bets will be distributed as eight separate $25 free bets and they will be valid for up to one week. This is a great way for new users on DraftKings Sportsbook to test drive the app and see how they like it.

Usman is currently -320 on the moneyline. That means existing users would need to wager $640 to win $200 on the champ. You can get that same payout on a $5 wager with this promo.

Remember, you don’t need a DraftKings Promo Code to lock in these 40-1 odds. All you need to do is sign up and make an initial deposit to get started. Follow this step-by-step guide below to get in on the action today:

Click here or on any of the available links on the page to begin the sign-up process.

or on any of the available links on the page to begin the sign-up process. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager on any fighter at UFC 268.

Win $200 in bonuses (in addition to your cash winnings) if your fighter wins.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is available to new users in a bunch of different states (Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming).

UFC 268 Main Card

Let’s take a look at the odds on all the fights on the main card at UFC 268. These are the current odds on the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Welterweight:

Kamaru Usman (c) -320

Colby Covington +250

Women’s Strawweight:

Rose Namajunas (c) +100

Zhang Weili -120

Lightweight:

Justin Gaethje -210

Michael Chandler +175

Featherweight:

Shane Burgos -195

Billy Quarantillo +165

Bantamweight:

Frankie Edgar +145

Marlon Vera -165

