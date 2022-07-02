DraftKings promo code: UFC 276 no-brainer delivers instant bonus

The latest DraftKings promo code for UFC 276 is the perfect play for anyone excited to take in one of the biggest fight lineups in recent memory. This page helps new users collect $100 automatically without a DraftKings promo code when placing any $5 wager on UFC 276.

You just can’t beat DK Sportsbook’s new registration promotion that pays out automatically and immediately without a DraftKings promo code. Anyone using any link on this page will gain access to that Bet $5, Get $100 offer centered around Saturday’s UFC 276 event.

It doesn’t matter if you are an avid UFC fan or someone who has never seen the sport. Literally anyone can cash in on the sport automatically without any knowledge with the latest DraftKings Sportsbook sign up bonus. Any $5 bet anywhere in the UFC 276 market releases $100 in bonuses directly into new DK Sportsbook users’ accounts. That money hits the account as soon as the player locks in the $5 wager, regardless of whether it wins or loses.

No DraftKings Promo Code Necessary for Bet $5, Get $100 UFC Offer

UFC 276 takes place Saturday night and DraftKings Sportsbook created a sign-up bonus to coordinate with the event. The can’t miss offer promises a guaranteed $100 to any registrant placing a $5 wager on UFC 276.

The $100 in bonuses hits sign-ups’ accounts as soon as they lock in the $5 wager. As such, it does not matter what the result of that $5 bet ends up being. However, those who do win that initial pick will receive all appropriate profits from that as well.

The promised $100 bonus hits players’ accounts in the form of four $25 free bets, valid on any sporting event. Bettors can use those free wagers anytime over the following seven days. Any profits a player earns with them becomes cash immediately. In other words, the money that comes from the free bets is the user’s to do with as they wish.

This offer will be one of the best UFC 276 betting bonuses available throughout the day Saturday.

Guide to Obtain Bet $5, Get $100 UFC Bonus without DraftKings Promo Code

As it always manages to do, DraftKings Sportsbook made sure this sign-up bonus was easy to obtain. In fact, potential members can have $100 in bonus money in their accounts in just minutes with these four steps:

Firstly, begin the registration process.

and begin the registration process. Secondly, complete the sign-up process for your first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account. To clarify, DraftKings will ask for information such as your name, address, birthdate, etc.

After that, use any secure deposit method DK Sportsbook provides to make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Lastly, place any $5 wager on UFC 276. Once that bet is locked in, DraftKings disburses $100 in bonuses into your account.

These residents are eligible: WV, WY, VA, TN, PA, NY, NJ, MI, LA, IN, IL, IA, CT, CO, AZ.

DraftKings Sportsbook Player Missions Explained

The above promotion is unmatched because it gets you guaranteed money with a minimal investment and no DraftKings promo code. However, even after giving you that sweet deal, DK Sportsbook ensures its newest users have more goodies waiting. Under the Promos tab in the app, members find risk-free wagers, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and player missions.

The last of those, the player mission, is unique to DraftKings Sportsbook and provides a nice personalized touch. DraftKings creates missions for each user in the sportsbook (and online casino, where available). The player can opt-in to any of those missions that they find attainable.

After that, bettors will have a couple days to complete whatever the accepted task was. If they do, they will receive a pre-disclosed payout amount which equates to bettable money (Crowns or DK Dollars). The missions could ask you to do things like place three $10 parlays or play 20 hands of $25+ blackjack. You can accept any mission you like or ignore those that don’t play to your betting style.

