DraftKings promo code for UFC 290 locks in $150 bonus instantly

UFC 290 features a star-studded lineup and this DraftKings promo code offer is the best way to bet on the action. Take the uncertainty out of betting on UFC by starting off with a guaranteed winner.

New bettors who redeem this DraftKings promo code offer will be eligible for a 30-1 payout. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on UFC 290 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

There are two championship belts on the line at UFC 290 tonight. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will unify the featherweight championship. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. These co-main events are sure to live up to the hype.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for all bettors. This new promo is the perfect way to get started. We recommend downloading the app for the best overall experience.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus for UFC 290

This UFC 290 bonus is taking the unpredictability out of betting on MMA. That’s a good thing for bettors because a fight can completely change with one punch. Start off with this DraftKings promo and bet $5 on any fighter to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Volkanovski is currently listed at -380 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Existing users would need to risk $570 to net a profit of $150 on Volkanovski. New bettors can get that same payout in bonus bets with a $5 wager.

From there, bettors will have a host of bonus bets to use on other UFC 290 matchups, MLB, or any other event listed in the app. There are endless possibilities with this promo.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up and redeeming this offer is a no-brainer for new players. Here’s a detailed guide to help players sign up:

Click here to activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer without the need for a promo code. After reaching a sign-up landing page, create a new account.

Make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any UFC 290 fight. Win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

UFC 290 Odds

UFC 290 is one of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-view events of the year. We don’t get to see a championship bout in every pay-per-view, let alone two. Volkanovski and Moreno are two of the biggest start in the sport, but anything can happen when two fighters step into the octagon. We couldn’t be more excited for this jam-packed card.

Take a look at the current odds on the main card at DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before the fights):

Alexander Volkanovski (-380) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+290)

Brandon Moreno (-205) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+175)

Robert Whittaker (-375) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+285)

Jalin Turner (-285) vs. Dan Hooker (+240)

Bo Nickal (-2100) vs. Val Woodburn (+1100)

