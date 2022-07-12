DraftKings promo code unloads $100 bonus for The Open this weekend

Any bettor looking for an easy win should consider the new DraftKings promo code. The Open Championship is going down this week, and this promotion will make it profitable from the start. Place a $5 wager in any golf market to receive a $100 bonus in free bets. To put it another way, players can grab a bonus for signing up and placing one wager.

There is no need to take note of a DraftKings promo code that must be entered manually. We simplify the process with our activation links. Click any link that we are sharing on this page, bet $5 on The Open Championship, and immediately win $100 in bonus credit.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK THE OPEN BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100!

THE OPEN! CLAIM OFFER

The Open Championship is the oldest golf tournament on the planet, and a win can be a career-defining moment. From a betting perspective, there are some huge potential payouts. Let’s take a deep dive into the process of registering and reaping the benefits of this promo.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings promo code for new players. This $100 bonus comes in the form of four $25 free bets, which are valid for up to seven days.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

This offer is about as simple and straightforward as it gets, and there are no surprises in the fine print. All first-time users are eligible for this bonus. Not to mention, these new users will also have cash action riding on The Open as well. The bonus is a guarantee, but the additional cash winnings are still a possibility.

For example, if a player wagers $50 on Jordan Spieth to win the tourney at +1000, that bet can turn into a $500 cash payout. But even if that cash wager loses, that player will still win this $100 bonus. Technically, this bettor would still be up, even if Spieth loses.

Use the DraftKings Promo Code To Get Your $100 Bonus

Complete this simple process to receive your four $25 free bets. Here is a full step-by-step guide through the registration process:

1.) Most importantly, click here or on any of the links on this page to start.

2.) Secondly, follow the prompts to establish a DraftKings Sportsbook account. This is basic information that is necessary to secure each user’s account.

3.) Thirdly, use a credit or debit card, online banking, an eCheck, PayPal, or another approved method to make a deposit.

4.) Next, anyone signing up from a computer should download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to a compatible iOS or Android mobile device.

5.) In conclusion, make a $5+ bet in any Open Championship market to receive this $100 bonus.

Bonus Offers for Standard Users

After parlaying this new-user promo into a $100 bonus, take advantage of the other offers available on DraftKings Sportsbook. As an established player, there are a number of different ways to bet on The Open Championship and other events.. There will be free bets, risk-free wagers, enhanced odds, daily free-to-play pools, cash reward contests, and more.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings promo code for new players. This $100 bonus comes in the form of four $25 free bets, which are valid for up to seven days.