DraftKings promo code: Win $150 on SDSU-FAU or UConn-Miami

DraftKings Sportsbook is setting new users up for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games with a generous registration promotion available now. A DraftKings promo code activates an offer rewarding six bonus bets for any winning moneyline selection.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

In fact, with a correct $5+ moneyline pick in any sport, the registrant earns $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets. Better still, clicking any link on this page to register automatically applies that DraftKings promo code for you.

North Texas earned the NIT title with its win over C-USA mate, UAB, Thursday night. As a result, only three men’s college basketball games remain on the season. The two NCAA Tournament semifinal games tip off in Houston on Saturday night. SDSU and FAU get the Final Four underway at 6p ET, followed by UConn and Miami. The winners advance to the championship game on Monday night.

Click here to apply the DraftKings promo code promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner.

DraftKings Final Four Promo Code Activates Bet $5, Win $150 ML Offer

The Final Four and National Championship Game make for an exciting weekend all by themselves. However, this year, it’s also the first weekend of the Major League Baseball season. DraftKings Sportsbook is helping new users make the most of this loaded couple of days with an impressive registration promotion. A DraftKings Final Four promo code is setting registrants up with a chance to win $150 in bonus bets. You can jump onboard for this generous bonus offer by clicking any link on this page, automatically applying that code.

After registering through our links, you start by placing any $5+ initial moneyline wager. This bet can come from a Final Four game, but certainly doesn’t have to. In fact, part of the beauty of this promotion is you can pick ANY moneyline in ANY sport. In other words, you are free to pick the largest pre-live moneyline favorite you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook. If it wins, you receive the earnings from that pick itself, plus $150 in bonus bets. The $150 arrives as six $25 bonus bets that are valid in any sports using any wager types. Any profits you earn with them can subsequently be withdrawn or wagered further in the DraftKings app.

Quick Guide Implements DraftKings Promo Code for Bonus Offer

To make getting onboard as painless as possible, DraftKings Sportsbook streamlined the sign-up and bonus acquisition processes here. As a result, you can register and lock in your qualifying moneyline wager in minutes. To do so, follow along with the four-step guide shared below:

Firstly, click here or any other link on this page to engage our DraftKings Final Four promo code.

or any other link on this page to engage our DraftKings Final Four promo code. After that, register a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by inputting some standard personal information. For example, you must supply your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, complete a successful initial deposit of at least $5.

Finally, lock in any $5+ moneyline wager, earning six $25 bonus bets (totaling $150) if it wins.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Recent Trends for SDSU-FAU Matchup

The Final Four gets underway in Houston just after 6p ET on Saturday night. The first two teams to hit the court are San Diego State and Florida Atlantic. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has SDSU listed as 2.5-point favorites with a total set at 131.5. For anyone using our DraftKings Final Four promo code, the moneylines here are SDSU at -145 and FAU at +125. For anyone using bonus bets or wagering their own money on the game, here are some interesting trends:

SDSU has not lost any of its last seven Saturday games ATS. Meanwhile, FAU is 17-6 ATS in its last 23 Saturday contests.

SDSU has only lost three of its last 18 games ATS versus above .600 foes. FAU has only dropped seven of its last 28 ATS in that role.

Six of FAU’s last eight neutral court games stayed under the total.

Thirteen of SDSU’s last 16 games against above .600 opposition have remained under the number.

The “under” has gone 19-7 in SDSU’s last 26 games following a SU win and has cashed after each of the Aztecs’ last eight ATS victories.

Click here to apply the DraftKings promo code promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner.