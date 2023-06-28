DraftKings promo code: Win or lose, score $150 MLB bonus this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The 2023 MLB season is starting to heat up and this DraftKings promo code offer is raising the temperature. Bettors can start off with a no-brainer bonus by betting on any MLB game this week. Let’s take a closer look at this new offer.

States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up and claim this DraftKings promo code offer will be able to lock in a 30-1 payout. Sign up and place a $5 wager on any game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

All 30 MLB teams are in action today, which means there are plenty of options for baseball fans. Although there is no shortage of options, the game you choose doesn’t matter when it comes to this offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for baseball bettors with this new offer. Sign up and reap the rewards of this new promo. Download the app, place this first bet, and start winning on any MLB game.

Click this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Start Off With $150 Bonus

Start off with this DraftKings promo to unlock a starting bonus of $150. This means players will receive six $25 bonus bets immediately after placing a $5+ wager. Remember, this offer applies to any MLB game this week.

From there, bettors will have extra bonus bets to use on other MLB games, soccer, golf, tennis, MMA, and everything in between. DraftKings Sportsbook has a variety of markets available to bettors.

This offer is only available to first-time depositors who are 21 or over. This offer is currently available in a variety of states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, WV, or WY).

How to Access This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

First things first, click here to access this offer. Using any of the links on this page will activate this offer without a promo code.

to access this offer. Using any of the links on this page will activate this offer without a promo code. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of at least $5 through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app, which is available via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $5+ wager on any MLB game this week. This will trigger an instant payout of $150 in bonus bets.

Other MLB Offers

Although we recommend taking advantage of this 30-1 instant payout first and foremost, there are other ways to win on MLB with DraftKings Sportsbook. There is a no sweat MLB Wednesday offer for new and existing users alike. Opt into this promo and place a bet on any MLB game. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $15 back in bonus bets.

Players can also get a 100% profit boost on any MLB same game parlay. This is boosting the potential profits for bettors on bets with high payouts already. There are plenty of ways to win on MLB this week.

Click this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets.

