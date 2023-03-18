DraftKings promo for March Madness: Bet $5, get $200 bonus win or lose

The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off today and our DraftKings promo will activate a guaranteed $200 bonus with a $5 wager. There are eight March Madness games set for today and you can earn a guaranteed 40x return on any of them.
States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.CLAIM NOW
BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER
This DraftKings promo is among the top offers in legal online sports betting. A $5 wager on any betting market will earn you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for this weekend’s action.
#5-seed San Diego State will take on #13-seed Furman in the first game of the day. #5-seed Duke and #4-seed Tennessee will go head-to-head after that. #10-seed Penn State will attempt to upset #2-seed Texas on Saturday night. A $5 wager on any of these games will guarantee you $200 in bonus bets for games in the NCAA Tournament and more.
Bet $5, Get $200 with this DraftKings promo for March Madness when you click here.
DraftKings Promo for March Madness Brings Bet $5, Get $200 Offer
March Madness has lived up to the billing thus far, as some major upsets have already gone down, including #16-seed Fairleigh-Dickinson taking down #1-seed Purdue on Friday night. Given the unpredictability of the NCAA Tournament, there’s more value than ever in getting a guaranteed bonus.
Sports bettors can wager $5 on any betting market in any of today’s games. That means you can turn a $5 wager on #15-seed Princeton to beat #7-seed Missouri or place a $5 bet on #2-seed UCLA to cover the spread against #7-seed Northwestern. Regardless of how your first bet settles, you will collect $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.
How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo
In order to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll have to register for a new sportsbook account. That process is incredibly simple, especially since our links remove the need to input a promo code. Here’s how to get in on today’s March Madness action:
- Click here to register for this DraftKings promo for the NCAA Tournament.
- Input your full name, residential address, and date of birth.
- Accept a geolocation verification to confirm you’re in a state where online sports betting is legal.
- Pick an account method, such as online banking.
- Make your first deposit of $5 or more.
- Wager at least $5 on any market.
If your first bet wins, DraftKings will refund your $5 wager and issue a cash profit to your account. Win or lose, you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets.
March Madness In-App Promos
DraftKings Sportsbook has a number of in-app promos available for today’s action. This includes multiple offers for the NCAA Tournament. The college basketball stepped up parlay is a great way to earn a larger cash profit by combining a number of betting markets into a single wager. If you build a qualifying college basketball parlay of 3+ legs, you’ll earn a 20% profit boost. This profit boost will increase with every leg added to the parlay, maxing out at 100% with a 10+ leg parlay.
Players can also get the college basketball no-sweat bet by opting into the offer via the promos section. This promo will back your qualifying wager with up to $10 in bonus bets, which will convey if your wager settles as a loss.
Click here to sign up for this DraftKings promo and earn a $200 bonus win or lose for March Madness.
States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.CLAIM NOW
BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER
21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.