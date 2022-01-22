DraftKings promo continues wild 56-1 NFL odds bonus throughout Divisional Round

The NFL Divisional Round is now here, and there’s still plenty of time to lock in 56-1 odds in states such as New York with the current DraftKings promo which runs throughout the duration of the weekend. Whether it’s the Saturday night showdown between the Packers and 49ers or two Sunday games, bettors in the NY sports betting market and previously launched betting states will be able to take advantage of some of the best bonuses available.

The DraftKings promo that delivers 56-1 odds on any team to win any NFL postseason game with a bet $5, win $280 structure will remain available throughout the weekend until kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs game. This special will stay open to NY sports betting players as well as those in more than 10 other live markets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

In short, if you’re in a state where DraftKings is currently offering action on its mobile app, then you can bet with this can’t-miss bonus. Below, we will run through the latest offers, odds boosts, and more — while also quickly explaining how to sign up for the app.

Click here to get the latest DraftKings promo for a bet $5 to win $280 special.

DraftKings Promo Continues for NFL Divisional Games

Before we dive deeper into the 56-1 odds bonus, let’s first take a look at a 49ers-Packers prop boost worth checking out: Davante Adams to score the first Packers touchdown (boosted from +290 to +400). Separately, there’s another DraftKings promo available, including to those in New York, on Adams to score an anytime touchdown at +100 odds.

As for utilizing the primary DraftKings promo for the NFL Divisional Round, it’s worth considering that this weekend’s games each feature tight point spreads. While the Packers, Bucs, and Chiefs are favored, it would be absolutely no surprise if any or all of these teams went down. In other words, there’s fairly significant risk involved in backing any of these squads.

With the ability to lock in a bet $5, win $280 special, much of the risk is eliminated. Players can make almost zero upfront commitment and still turn the first bet into a $280 payout.

How to Get the NFL DraftKings Promo

Getting started is easy. Players in New York, as well as PA, NJ, VA, WV, TN, CO, AZ, IA, WY, IN, IL, and MI can sign up by clicking right here.

Make a first deposit following the sign up process of no less than $5.

Opt-in to this odds boost on the main menu. Place a $5 wager on any team to win. Receive a $280 bonus if that team gets it done.

Notably, players can also opt-in and receive a 20% first deposit match that provides up to $1,000 in bonuses. While it would take a deposit of $5,000 to receive the full $1,000 in bonuses, even significantly smaller deposits can still provide a meaningful boost.

Other Offers

Throughout the weekend, check back frequently for updated menus of special NFL boosts and free bet specials. With the same game parlay bet and get setup, those who place SGPs throughout the weekend can earn up to $150 in free bets.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, check out two separate 27% boosts available ahead of UFC 270.

Click here to get the latest DraftKings promo for a bet $5 to win $280 special.