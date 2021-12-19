DraftKings promo will deliver perfect NFL Week 15 gift

It’s the holiday season and the latest DraftKings promo for NFL Week 15 certainly would suggest one of the market’s top operators is in the giving spirit. Sunday continues a run of four straight days with NFL games and those who have yet to sign up and wager with DraftKings will be able to jump in and take advantage of an offer that is basically an early holiday gift.

The latest DraftKings promo gives any new player who signs up today the chance to turn $1 into $100. And while we can’t speak in absolutes as to what will happen during Sunday’s NFL action, we’re almost certain this bonus will pay.

Here’s what we know. A quick look both recent and not-so-recent history shows that it has been 78 calendar years since the final whistle blew on an NFL game without either team putting up at least one score. That’s noteworthy because this DraftKings promo calls for just a single score to kick in 100-1 payout.

Click here and grab the NFL Week 15 DraftKings promo and bet $1 to win $100 on any NFL game this week to feature at least one score. No special promo code will be needed to sign up and get this offer.

DraftKings Promo for NFL Week 15

The Sunday slate is a bit abbreviated due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Washington as well as Rams-Seahawks will be played Tuesday. Meanwhile, Raiders-Browns, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played Monday ahead of the regularly scheduled contest between the Bears-Vikings. That said, Sunday slate still provides plenty of opportunity to take advantage of this DraftKings promo.

And, frankly, the no-brainer nature of this offer will help take some of the uncertainty off the table in what could be an especially unpredictable NFL Week 15. It’s hard to know how injuries and COVID cases will impact play, but it remains an almost certainty that each game will feature at least a score.

How to Get Latest DraftKings Promo

No special DraftKings promo code will be needed to lock in this special 100-1 odds bonus. Simply sign up, deposit, and bet by completing these steps:

Click here to begin the registration process. It takes approximately 1-2 minutes to complete.

to begin the registration process. It takes approximately 1-2 minutes to complete. Make a first deposit of at least $5 by using PayPal, online checking, debit card, credit card, and more.

Following deposit, opt-in to the 100-1 bonus on the main menu. You can also opt-in via the promos tab.

Select an NFL Week 15 game.

Place a $1 wager on that game. Get a $100 bonus if it features a score.

This bonus is available in every market where DraftKings is, which will soon include the NY sports betting market.

Other Bonuses Today

If you’re looking for other in-app specials, be sure to check out a number of odds boosts on player props and game outcomes. Meanwhile, also check out NFL SGP Insurance. This special gives those who lose one leg on a 4+ leg SGP a free bet refund.

