DraftKings promo offers $150 bonus bets for CBB, NHL

The newest DraftKings promo is now available to bettors in states where online sports betting is legal. This offer gives players the chance to Bet $5, Win $150 if the team of their choice wins its game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New sports bettors who register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook will have the chance to turn a $5 wager into a $150 win in bonus bets. Players who sign up via our links will instantly activate this DraftKings promo.

Sports bettors have a loaded slate of college basketball and NHL games to choose from tonight. This includes Top-25 action on the hardwood and some interesting matchups on the ice. A $5 bet on any of these teams to win will earn you $150 in bonus bets if your team wins.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 if your team wins with this DraftKings promo.

DraftKings Promo Offers Bet $5, Win $150 for Any Game

The NBA returns from its All-Star break on Thursday night, but there are more than enough games to hold over bettors tonight. #18 UConn will host #20 Providence in the only matchup between Top-25 teams tonight. Also in action tonight are #1 Houston, #2 Alabama, and #6 Virginia. A $5 wager on one of these teams to win will earn you a 30x return if your team wins its game.

It’s important to put into context just how big a 30-1 odds boost truly is. Take, for example, the game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks. Dallas is a -450 moneyline favorite. That implies that it would usually take a $675 wager just to make $150 with a Dallas win. However, a bettor could just sign up for this DraftKings promo instead and earn the same return in bonus bets. If Chicago were to somehow pull off the upset, you’d only be on the hook for a $5 bet, rather than a $675 one.

How to Register for This DraftKings Promo

Any bettor who wants to turn a $5 bet into a $150 return in bonus bets will need to activate this DraftKings promo. Here’s how to sign up and qualify for a 30x return on the game of your choice:

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Provide the required information.

Add $5 or more via the deposit method of your choice.

Wager $5+ on any team’s moneyline.

If your team wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on other bets in other games this week.

NBA No-Sweat Same Game Parlay

There’s another sensational offer available via the promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Players can opt-into the NBA no-sweat same game parlay promo to test out the SGP feature with a safety net.

Players who opt-in and place a same game parlay wager consisting of three or more legs will earn a return in bonus bets if their qualifying SGP settles as a loss. This refund in bonus bets will max out at $10, so be sure to keep that in mind when choosing how much you want to wager on the same game parlay.

Bet $5, Win $150 if your team wins its game when you click here and sign up for this DraftKings promo.