DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration goes live, get bonus now

DraftKings Sportsbook NY has opened up the pre-registration process and that’s excellent news for those looking to wager once the app goes live. Because New York online sports betting figures to be a fiercely competitive market with millions of dollars in play, the top apps are now offering special sign up bonuses for those who register early. Best of all, these bonuses can be paired with new player promos available when the states begins its betting operations this Saturday.

The DraftKings Sportsbook NY pre-registration offer is a $100 bonus for use when the it goes live this Saturday. This pre-registration bonus can be paired with DraftKings’ other available offers at launch. Typically, these offers range from deposit bonuses to no-brainer odds on marquee sporting events.

DRAFTKINGS NEW YORK PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS!

CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTER $100

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Given its current performance in established markets, DraftKings Sportsbook NY will likely emerge in the early going as one of the best overall New York sports betting apps. But because multiple elite sportsbooks will be in play, the brand is looking to establish strong market share by building its customer base with this free bonus.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings Sportsbook NY $100 pre-registration bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Pre-Registration Is Now Live

While pre-registration periods are great for sportsbooks in terms of getting a head start on building a customer base, it’s also great for prospective bettors. With some of the top apps offering pre-registration specials, that means hundreds of dollars in bonuses are out there to be had for use at launch.

On Saturday, DraftKings Sportsbook NY will offer players daily odds boosts on game and player props, same-game parlay insurance, and profit boosts on select events. The timing is great as the launch comes during the final week of the regular season and ahead of the Super Bowl. Assuming that’s true, bettors will be able to score big value when betting on the NFL Playoffs. Of course, NBA, NHL, and college basketball will fill up the board on a daily basis, and the app will also have specials available on these events.

How to Get the DraftKings Sportsbook NY Bonus

If you’re looking to max out the new player value offered by DraftKings Sportsbook NY, just follow these simple steps:

Click here to register.

to register. Create a username and password.

Provide some basic information (name, email address, etc.).

At launch, make a first deposit of at least $10. Your first deposit will be accompanied by the $100 pre-registration bonus.

Grab the new player promo available at launch (specials will depend on current sporting events).

Use your $100 bonus cash to play DraftKings’ various betting markets.

Local Sports Scene Will Be Popular

Of course, the Super Bowl, March Madness, and NFL postseason action will be among the most popular betting events in the early going, but NY residents will also want to bet on in-state teams. If the market launches during the NFL regular season, Giants and Jets action will be strong. It’s also possible a deep postseason run by the Bills will draw heavy market activity.

Meanwhile, teams like the Knicks, Nets, Islanders, and Rangers all figure to draw heavy betting interest this winter at DraftKings Sportsbook NY before the Mets and Yankees start up this spring.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings Sportsbook NY $100 pre-registration bonus.