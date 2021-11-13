DraftKings Sportsbook promo code unlocks NFL Week 10 odds boost

This Sunday features a loaded NFL Week 10 slate and bettors won’t need a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to unlock the biggest no-brainer of the weekend. This no-brainer promo for new users gives prospective bettors the opportunity to pick up a huge odds boost on an easily-attainable game prop.
New users who register for a sportsbook account won’t need a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to unlock a 100-1 odds boost. This odds boost gives new users the chance to Bet $1, Win $100 on either team in the user’s selected game to score a point.
NEW PLAYER BONUS!CLAIM NOW
This 100-1 odds boost promo is applicable to any NFL Week 10 game, which makes it the biggest no-brainer on the board. As things stand currently, the lowest over/under total points line is 42.5 points, which can be found in a game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if the game lives up to the “low-scoring” billing, it stands to reason either team will score a point, making this bet a winner.
Click here to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team scores in the NFL Week 10 game of your choice with DraftKings Sportsbook.
No DraftKings Sportsbook promo code needed to Bet $1, Win $100 On Any NFL Week 10 Game
When it comes to new user offers from legal online sportsbooks, this 100-1 odds boost on any NFL Week 10 game is by far the biggest no-brainer on the board. Not only can this 100-1 odds boost be applied to any game, it also has nothing to do with the outcome of the selected game. As long as either team scores a point in the game.
This Bet $1, Win $100 promo is effectively a lock. No NFL regular season game has ended in a scoreless tie in nearly 70 years. Whether you opt to go the way of a heavy favorite or the highest-scoring game, you’ll earn a 100x multiplier on your initial $1 wager.
Incredible 100-1 odds boost
The best part of this Bet $1, Win $100 promo is the fact that prospective bettors can use this 100-1 odds boost on any NFL Week 10 game. That means a bettor could opt to place a $1 bet on the Buffalo Bills (-760) to beat the New York Jets (+525). Those moneyline odds mean that it would usually take a $760 bet to make $100 on the Bills to win. With this Bet $1, Win $100 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook, you can turn a $1 wager into $100 in bonuses as long as either team in your selected game scores a point.
Bettors could opt to throw down money on what’s expected to be a high-scoring game between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, where the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the over/under at 54.5 points. As long as either team scores in this game, any bettor who opts-into the promo will earn $100 in bonuses on a mere $1 wager.
How to register without a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in the NFL Week 10 game of their choice scores a point. Bettors can get this promo without a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.
- Click here to register for DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Complete the registration process by filling in the required information.
- Make your first deposit of $5+ to unlock the 100-1 odds boost.
- Opt-into the Bet $1, Win $100 promo and place your first real-money wager of $1 on the NFL team of your choice to win its Week 10 game.
If either team in the Week 10 game you choose scores a point, you will earn four $25 Free Bets ($100 total), which can be used on any game, team, player, or sport with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in the NFL Week 10 game of your choice scores a point by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.
NEW PLAYER BONUS!CLAIM NOW