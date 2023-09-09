DraftKings UFC 293 promo code: Lock in $200 instant bonus on Adesanya-Strickland

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Israel Adesanya will face off with Sean Strickland in the main event, but it’s not too late to grab this DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this no-brainer bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

CLAIM OFFER

Grab this opportunity and bet $5 on UFC 293 to win $200 in bonus bets automatically. New users can activate this instant bonus with the latest DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer.

Adesanya-Strickland is the main event in Australia, but this is a loaded card. Bettors will have the chance to win an early bonus before the fighters even step into the octagon. This new promo is as good as it gets.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s easy-to-use app makes betting a breeze for novice and experienced bettors alike. We recommend taking advantage of this offer. From there, players can bet on UFC 293, NFL Week 1, and a ton of other markets.

New bettors can activate this DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer by clicking here. Bet $5 on any fighter to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings UFC 293 Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200

This new promo unlocks a 40-1 instant bonus for UFC 293 bettors. Even better, there is no need to input a promo code to claim this offer. Signing up through any of the links on this page will automatically activate this DraftKings promo.

After signing up, place a $5+ bet on any UFC 293 market. Bettors won’t need to wait around to collect these bonus bets. These will hit your account instantly.

This provides new users on DraftKings Sportsbook with an opportunity to bet on UFC 293, NFL Week 1, college football, or any other available market. Download the app for the best possible experience.

How to Access This DraftKings UFC 293 Promo Code

Here’s a quick guide to help new players sign up and activate this offer:

Click here to access this offer without the need for a promo code.

to access this offer without the need for a promo code. Create a new account by filling out the required prompts with the necessary information.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the user-friendly app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Lock in a $5 wager on UFC 293 to win eight $25 bonus bets instantly.

This DraftKings promo is available in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

UFC 293 Fight Card

All eyes are going to be on Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland tonight, but a major pay-per-view is an opportunity for lesser-known fighters to put themselves on the map. Bettors can bet on all the bouts at DraftKings Sportsbook. Take a look at the matchups for UFC 293:

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-un

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

