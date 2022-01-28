DraftKings promo code: 56-1 odds boost for NFL Championship games

Prospective bettors looking for a high-upside promo ahead of the NFL Conference Championship Round will not need a DraftKings promo code to get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook’s 56-1 odds boost promo provides arguably the best upside of any promo in legal online sports betting this weekend.

New users who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will not need a DraftKings promo code as long as they click on any of the links on this page. Doing so will activate a tremendous Bet $5, Win $280 offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

Only two teams can advance to Super Bowl LVI. Prospective bettors can apply this 56-1 odds boost to any NFL team. Doing so will replace the team’s moneyline odds with boosted +5600 odds. This is a massive boost that any bettor can earn by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins this weekend with no DraftKings promo code required.

Bet $5, Win $280 without a DraftKings Promo Code

The Cincinnati Bengals and second year quarterback Joe Burrow have been arguably the most surprising team this postseason. Burrow has looked like like anything but a second year player, coming off a game in which he went 28-37 for 348 yards. Burrow had an absolutely stellar game in Week 17 against this same Chiefs team, going 30-39 for 446 yards and 4 TDs in a 34-31 win at home. The Bengals will be on the road in this one, though, which could flip things on their head.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have continued to find ways to win this postseason. Now the Niners will look to pick up their third win in three tries against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. That could prove to be a tall task, especially given that this game will be played at SoFi Stadium. Bettors can wager on any of these teams with a 56-1 odds boost. Clicking on any of the links on this page will activate the offer without a DraftKings promo code.

Unbelievable Odds

Despite having gone 3-0 combined against their opponents this season, the Bengals (+280) and 49ers (+155) are underdogs heading into the AFC and NFC Championship Games, respectively. The Rams are a -180 favorite on the moneyline, which means a bettor would usually have to wager $180 just to make $100 in profit.

Things get even steeper when considering a bet on the Chiefs. Kansas City is a staggering -365 moneyline favorite. That translates to a $365 wager being needed just to make $100. This DraftKings promo gives bettors the chance to earn $280 in Free Bets on a $5 wager. Whether bettors opt to back a favorite or an underdog, this 56-1 odds boost presents an incredible chance to earn a 56x multiplier on their initial bet.

How to Sign Up without a DraftKings Promo Code

Any new user who signs up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get a 56-1 odds boost. Clicking on any of the links on this page will eliminate the need for a DraftKings promo code.

Click here to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Fill in the required information to set up your account.

Make your first deposit of at least $5.

Place your $5 wager on any of the NFL teams playing on Sunday.

You will receive seven $40 Free Bets ($280 total) if your team wins its game.

Bet $5, Win $280 without a DraftKings promo code when you click here.