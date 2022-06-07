Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour, will play only LIV events

Former World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has officially resigned from the PGA Tour, announcing on Tuesday that he will only be participating at LIV Golf events.

Also known as the Super Golf League, LIV Golf is a professional tour scheduled to begin play in 2022 and financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Johnson is just the latest defector, joining the likes of Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel. The famous lefty, Phil Mickelson, is returning to golf after a lengthy layoff at a LIV event, but he has not resigned his PGA Tour membership.

Johnson’s decision to leave means that he is now ineligible to participate in the Ryder Cup — an event he represented Team USA for in five tournaments.

“Obviously, all things are subject to change,” Johnson said, (h/t Sky Sports). “Hopefully at some point it will change and I’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, well, it was another thing I really had to think long and hard about. Ultimately I decided to come to this and play out here.

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me. I’m proud to say I’ve represented my country and hopefully, I’ll get a chance to do that again. But I don’t make the rules.”

A two-time major winner, Johnson earned a 10-year exemption at the US Open (he won in 2016) and a five-year exemption at both the Open Championship and PGA Championship after winning the Masters in 2020, meaning he’ll still compete on some of golf’s largest stages.

“I plan on playing unless I hear otherwise,” he said.

For more sports coverage like this Dustin Johnson update, visit AMNY.com