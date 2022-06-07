Quantcast
Golf

Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour, will play only LIV events

Dustin Johnson LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson tosses his towel to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Former World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has officially resigned from the PGA Tour, announcing on Tuesday that he will only be participating at LIV Golf events.

Also known as the Super Golf League, LIV Golf is a professional tour scheduled to begin play in 2022 and financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. 

Johnson is just the latest defector, joining the likes of Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel. The famous lefty, Phil Mickelson, is returning to golf after a lengthy layoff at a LIV event, but he has not resigned his PGA Tour membership. 

Johnson’s decision to leave means that he is now ineligible to participate in the Ryder Cup — an event he represented Team USA for in five tournaments.

“Obviously, all things are subject to change,” Johnson said, (h/t Sky Sports). “Hopefully at some point it will change and I’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, well, it was another thing I really had to think long and hard about. Ultimately I decided to come to this and play out here.

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me. I’m proud to say I’ve represented my country and hopefully, I’ll get a chance to do that again. But I don’t make the rules.”

A two-time major winner, Johnson earned a 10-year exemption at the US Open (he won in 2016) and a five-year exemption at both the Open Championship and PGA Championship after winning the Masters in 2020, meaning he’ll still compete on some of golf’s largest stages.
 
“I plan on playing unless I hear otherwise,” he said.

For more sports coverage like this Dustin Johnson update, visit AMNY.com

 
 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

