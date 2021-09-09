Every Arizona Online Sports Betting Launch Promo

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Arizona online sports betting has officially launched. Six sportsbooks are currently live and accepting bets, and all are rolling out aggressive promos to bring new users into the fold.

We cut through the noise of the Arizona betting launch and are here to distill every sports betting promo the state has to offer.

NFL Week 1 Arizona Betting Promos

Most important for sportsbooks is to bring new players onboard prior to the start of football season. There is literally no better launch day than the first day of the season, and so sportsbooks are offering tailor-made promos to Week 1 games in Arizona.

You can click any of the “claim” to get any of these offers.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $200 Instant Cash

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BET $5, WIN $200 INSTANT CASH CLAIM

Details:

good for any Week 1 game

paid out as cash (not site credit)

must place first bet as a $5 moneyline bet on any NFL team this weekend

new users only

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Win $200

Details:

good for any Week 1 game

paid out as site credit (not cash)

must sign up through link in this post to activate

new users only

Caesars Sportsbook Free NFL Jersey

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK FREE NFL JERSEY WITH $100 IN BETS CLAIM

Details:

bet $100 on NFL games throughout September, get a free NFL jersey

available to all users

will be paid out with $150 NFL Shop gift card

combines with $5,000 risk-free offer

NFL Opener Bucs vs. Cowboys Offers

Caesars Double Your Money If Bucs Score 1 Point or More

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK DOUBLE YOUR MONEY IF BUCS SCORE 1 POINT CLAIM

Details:

+100 odds (even odds) for the Bucs to score 1 or more points

available to all users

max bet $50– pays out $100

combines with $5,000 risk-free offer

DraftKings Tampa Bay +73

Details:

+73 odds on the Bucs to cover

pays out if Bucs lose by less than 74

all users

max bet limits apply

combines with bet $1, win $200 offer for new users

Evergreen Offers

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

Details:

$1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet

paid back in site credit

new users only

use code AMNY1000

FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Get your Risk-Free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Details:

$1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet

paid back in site credit

can not be combined with $200 offer

new users only

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet + $50 Free Bet

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK Get your free $1,050 bonus today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,050

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Details:

$1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet

$50 free bet with deposit

paid back in site credit

can not be combined with $200 offer

new users only

BetMGM Arizona $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Details:

$5,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet

paid back in site credit

new users only

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook ARIZONA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $5,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Details:

$5,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet

paid back in site credit

new users only

Cardinals Offers

DraftKings Double Your Money If Cardinals Score One Point vs. Titans

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DOUBLE YOUR MONEY IF CARDINALS SCORE 1 POINT CLAIM

Details:

+100 odds on the Cardinals to score 1 point vs. the Tians

must opt-in

can be combined with evergreen offer

all users

max bet $50

Arizona only

Barstool Cardinals Boosted to +250 vs. the Titans

Details: