Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Sports

Every Arizona Online Sports Betting Launch Promo

Russ Joy
0
comments
Posted on
arizona online sports betting launch promos

Arizona online sports betting has officially launched. Six sportsbooks are currently live and accepting bets, and all are rolling out aggressive promos to bring new users into the fold.

We cut through the noise of the Arizona betting launch and are here to distill every sports betting promo the state has to offer.

 

NFL Week 1 Arizona Betting Promos

Most important for sportsbooks is to bring new players onboard prior to the start of football season. There is literally no better launch day than the first day of the season, and so sportsbooks are offering tailor-made promos to Week 1 games in Arizona.

You can click any of the “claim” to get any of these offers.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $200 Instant Cash

Details:

  • good for any Week 1 game
  • paid out as cash (not site credit)
  • must place first bet as a $5 moneyline bet on any NFL team this weekend
  • new users only

 

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Win $200 

  • FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

    BET $1, WIN $200

    CLAIM

Details:

  • good for any Week 1 game
  • paid out as site credit (not cash)
  • must sign up through link in this post to activate
  • new users only

 

Caesars Sportsbook Free NFL Jersey

Details:

  • bet $100 on NFL games throughout September, get a free NFL jersey
  • available to all users
  • will be paid out with $150 NFL Shop gift card
  • combines with $5,000 risk-free offer

 

NFL Opener Bucs vs. Cowboys Offers

Caesars Double Your Money If Bucs Score 1 Point or More

Details:

  • +100 odds (even odds) for the Bucs to score 1 or more points
  • available to all users
  • max bet $50– pays out $100
  • combines with $5,000 risk-free offer

 

DraftKings Tampa Bay +73 

Details:

  • +73 odds on the Bucs to cover
  • pays out if Bucs lose by less than 74
  • all users
  • max bet limits apply
  • combines with bet $1, win $200 offer for new users

 

Evergreen Offers

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK

STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNY1000
SIGNUP BONUS$1,000
RISK-FREEBET NOW

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

Details:

  • $1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
  • paid back in site credit
  • new users only
  • use code AMNY1000

 

FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

Get your Risk-Free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUS$1,000
FREE BETCLAIM OFFER

Details:

  • $1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
  • paid back in site credit
  • can not be combined with $200 offer
  • new users only

 

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet + $50 Free Bet

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

Get your free $1,050 bonus today!

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUS$1,050
FREE BONUSCLAIM OFFER

Details:

  • $1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
  • $50 free bet with deposit
  • paid back in site credit
  • can not be combined with $200 offer
  • new users only

 

BetMGM Arizona $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER PROMO$1,000
FREE BETCLAIM OFFER

Details:

  • $5,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
  • paid back in site credit
  • new users only

 

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook

ARIZONA

GET THE APP
SIGNUP BONUS$5,000
RISK-FREEBET NOW

Details:

  • $5,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
  • paid back in site credit
  • new users only

 

Cardinals Offers

DraftKings Double Your Money If Cardinals Score One Point vs. Titans

Details:

  • +100 odds on the Cardinals to score 1 point vs. the Tians
  • must opt-in
  • can be combined with evergreen offer
  • all users
  • max bet $50
  • Arizona only

 

Barstool Cardinals Boosted to +250 vs. the Titans

Details:

  • Cardinals boosted from +125 to +250 vs. the Titans
  • available to all users
  • can be combined with evergreen offer
  • Arizona only

 

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a sports betting editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA. Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC