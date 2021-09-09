Every Arizona Online Sports Betting Launch Promo

Arizona online sports betting has officially launched. Six sportsbooks are currently live and accepting bets, and all are rolling out aggressive promos to bring new users into the fold.
We cut through the noise of the Arizona betting launch and are here to distill every sports betting promo the state has to offer.
NFL Week 1 Arizona Betting Promos
Most important for sportsbooks is to bring new players onboard prior to the start of football season. There is literally no better launch day than the first day of the season, and so sportsbooks are offering tailor-made promos to Week 1 games in Arizona.
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $200 Instant Cash
Details:
- good for any Week 1 game
- paid out as cash (not site credit)
- must place first bet as a $5 moneyline bet on any NFL team this weekend
- new users only
DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Win $200
Details:
- good for any Week 1 game
- paid out as site credit (not cash)
- must sign up through link in this post to activate
- new users only
Caesars Sportsbook Free NFL Jersey
Details:
- bet $100 on NFL games throughout September, get a free NFL jersey
- available to all users
- will be paid out with $150 NFL Shop gift card
- combines with $5,000 risk-free offer
NFL Opener Bucs vs. Cowboys Offers
Caesars Double Your Money If Bucs Score 1 Point or More
Details:
- +100 odds (even odds) for the Bucs to score 1 or more points
- available to all users
- max bet $50– pays out $100
- combines with $5,000 risk-free offer
Details:
- +73 odds on the Bucs to cover
- pays out if Bucs lose by less than 74
- all users
- max bet limits apply
- combines with bet $1, win $200 offer for new users
Evergreen Offers
Barstool Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
Details:
- $1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
- paid back in site credit
- new users only
- use code AMNY1000
FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
Details:
- $1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
- paid back in site credit
- can not be combined with $200 offer
- new users only
DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona $1,000 Risk-Free Bet + $50 Free Bet
Details:
- $1,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
- $50 free bet with deposit
- paid back in site credit
- can not be combined with $200 offer
- new users only
BetMGM Arizona $5,000 Risk-Free Bet
Details:
- $5,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
- paid back in site credit
- new users only
Caesars Sportsbook Arizona $5,000 Risk-Free Bet
Details:
- $5,000 risk-free bet for first real money bet
- paid back in site credit
- new users only
Cardinals Offers
DraftKings Double Your Money If Cardinals Score One Point vs. Titans
Details:
- +100 odds on the Cardinals to score 1 point vs. the Tians
- must opt-in
- can be combined with evergreen offer
- all users
- max bet $50
- Arizona only
Barstool Cardinals Boosted to +250 vs. the Titans
Details:
- Cardinals boosted from +125 to +250 vs. the Titans
- available to all users
- can be combined with evergreen offer
- Arizona only