FanDuel Maryland: get $100 bonus now, sign up offer later

Maryland online sportsbooks will be open for business soon, and the FanDuel Maryland offer will get you prepared with a $100 no-brainer bankroll.

When you click this link, you will activate the FanDuel Maryland automatically with no manual entry required. After that, you complete the pre-registration process, and you will receive a $100 bonus in free betting credit.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER $100 BONUS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

The exact launch date will be announced soon, but according to reports, it should happen around the beginning of December. If everything goes well, Marylanders will be able to place bets on NFL Week 13. On Saturday, December 4, the Ravens will host the Broncos in a game that could have playoff implications. Meanwhile, there will be NBA, NCAA basketball, and NHL games on the betting menu at that time.

Click here to lock in FanDuel Maryland to receive your $100 pre-registration bonus.

FanDuel Maryland offer lowdown

Above all, it is important to understand the fact that there is no risk involved on any level. You simply establish your account in advance, and this is just like any online account creation process. You fill in a few fields with your identifying information, and you will be pre-registered. After that, you will receive the $100 in bonus betting credit. It will be usable after the online sports betting rollout in late November or early December.

When you do the math, we are only about four weeks away from a potential launch. They are not going to keep this pre-registration offer available for much longer. There is nothing to lose and $100 to gain, so this is a true no-brainer. After you receive this bonus, you are not shut out of future opportunities. A full-fledged introductory offer for new players will come along at some point. People that take advantage of the pre-registration reward will be given a shot at the welcome bonus as well.

Grab FanDuel Maryland sign up bonus

First, click here or one of the other links that we are providing on this page. When you take this step, the code will be activated instantly. Going forward, you will be eligible for the pre-registration bonus.

or one of the other links that we are providing on this page. When you take this step, the code will be activated instantly. Going forward, you will be eligible for the pre-registration bonus. Secondly, follow the prompts to establish your account. When your personal information has been successfully entered, you will be ready to make your free bets on rollout day.

Thirdly, if you have not already done so, download the mobile app. This will give you the freedom to access your account when you are away from a computer. You will also know about the special offer for new users that will be introduced in the near future.

That’s all there is to it. After you have completed these three steps, you will hit the ground running when the online sportsbooks open.

Bonuses for standard players

After you place your first cash bet, you become a standard user. At that point, you can take advantage of the specials for established players. There are no-sweat insured bets, free betting credit offers, boosted payouts, and other limited time promotions.

Click here to trigger the FanDuel Maryland promo code that generates a $100 pre-registration reward.