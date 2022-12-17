FanDuel Maryland promo code: final weekend to claim $200 bonus

There is still a special FanDuel Maryland promo code offer because of the recent launch. Unlock this promo code by signing up for an account through our links.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND BONUS! CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel Maryland promo code will activate a bet $5, get $200 bonus. After you wager $5 on any NFL game this weekend, you will receive $200 in free bets.

America’s top betting app has a lot to offer for NFL fans. Once you become a customer, you will have access to many ongoing bonuses and free-to-play contests. It is an official betting partner of the NFL, making FanDuel an excellent option for betting on the Ravens.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Maryland promo code. Make a $5 wager on any NFL game to secure $200 in free bets.

Claim $200 in Free Bets with the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

Follow our guide to register with the best sign-up bonus for NFL Week 15.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Maryland promo code and register for an account. Enter the required information to verify your age and identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. You can use the app from anywhere within the MD state lines. Use an available banking method to fund your account with at least $10, such as PayPal or online banking. Place a $5 wager on any NFL game.

Win or lose the bet, FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus money to use for any sport on FanDuel.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code for the Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens are three-point underdogs against the Browns on Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson is out with an injury, so it will be Tyler Huntley at QB. For Cleveland, Deshaun Watson will be making his third start since returning from suspension.

Baltimore is still in control of the AFC North, but a loss on Saturday will give the Bengals the chance to take over the division. They will play the Buccaneers on Sunday.

After using the welcome offer, there is a same game parlay insurance bonus that you can apply to this matchup. If only one leg of your parlay loses, FanDuel will give you a bonus refund. Every week of the season, there is a free-to-play game that gives away cash prizes.

Other NFL Week 15 Matchups & Betting Options on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Saturday night NFL game is between the Dolphins and Bills. Unlike earlier this year, they aren’t moving the game because of the weather. There is expected to be plenty of snow on the ground for this matchup. Buffalo is favored by a touchdown.

No teams are on a bye this week, so there are plenty of games on Sunday. Some of the key games include the Eagles vs. Bears, Lions vs. Jets, and Bengals vs. Buccaneers. The Sunday night game is between the Giants and Commanders. The loser of this NFC East showdown will likely miss the playoffs.

There are other sports betting bonuses to use on FanDuel this weekend. Check the promotions page to find offers for the NBA and World Cup Final. Basketball fans can make a $5 wager to gain a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Maryland promo code offer. Make a $5 wager on any game to trigger a $200 bonus.