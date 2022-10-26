FanDuel Maryland promo code: here’s how to sign up now for $100 offer

Players that are looking forward to the upcoming launch can accept the FanDuel Maryland promo code offer that provides a $100 pre-registration bonus.

At this time, the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency is vetting sports betting license applications. Determinations will be made shortly, and a late November or early December rollout is anticipated. College football bowl season starts around then, and the first week of December is NFL Week 13. Meanwhile, there will be basketball and hockey games, so it is a great time for the online sports betting launch.

FanDuel Maryland promo code offer overview

First, this is a straight up no-brainer because you receive a sure thing $100 gift just for signing up. It is deposited into your account in the form of free bets. They can be placed in any market, and all sporting events are fair game. You get the bonus when you pre-register, and you can use the funds after Maryland online sportsbooks are open for business.

Since the launch is only about a month away, this offer is going to be taken off the table soon. It will be replaced with a standard introductory offer for new players. You do not have to be concerned about losing out on that opportunity if you pre-register. Players will be able to take advantage of both bonuses.

Complete this quick and easy process to secure the $100 bonus:

Then, follow the prompts to establish your account in advance. This is the same type of drill that you go through whenever you create an online presence. When your identifying info has been entered, your account will be pre-registered.

Thirdly, before you move on, take a moment to grab the app. This will give you the freedom to bet when you are on the move. When you have it, you will be informed when the full-blown introductory bonus becomes available.

No-sweat bets and more

After you place your first cash bet, you will receive bonus offers for standard players. They come in different forms, but all of them give players an added advantage in one way or another.

To give you an example, there is a no-sweat Thursday Night Football same game parlay offer on the table today. It provides a refund in free bets up to $10 for a losing 3+ leg same game parlay bet. In addition to the insured wagers, there are free betting credit offers, boosted payouts, and other one-off promotions.

