FanDuel Maryland promo code: Claim $100 bet, free NBA League Pass offer

The best FanDuel Maryland promo code offer is giving new bettors the chance to sign up early and snag two bonuses. New users will be able to hit the ground running in the Old Line State with free bets and an NBA League Pass subscription.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER $100 BONUS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Everyone who pre-registers with this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer will win $100 in free bets. Additionally, players who take advantage of this offer will receive three months of NBA League Pass as well.

Signing up via any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this offer. From there, players will simply have to wait for FanDuel Maryland to launch. Although we don’t have an exact date for that yet, we expect it to happen in the coming weeks. The fact that pre-registrations are open is a great sign.

Click here to automatically enable this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer to get $100 in free bets and three months of NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: $100 in Free Bets

The first aspect of this FanDuel Maryland offer comes in the form of free bets. Each player who signs up before the official launch of sports betting in Maryland will automatically receive $100 in bonus cash.

New users can use these free bets on a variety of markets. Remember, with sports betting set to launch in the coming weeks, Maryland bettors will be able to place wagers on the NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, NHL, soccer, tennis, UFC, and much more.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that this pre-registration bonus is a standalone offer. New users will be eligible for another bonus when FanDuel Maryland goes live in the coming weeks.

Get 3 Months of NBA League Pass

This new offer also comes with three months of NBA League Pass. Given the fact that the NBA is in full swing, full access to every game is a good thing for bettors. Think of this as an added bonus. This FanDuel Maryland promo code will trigger the free bets and NBA League pass bonuses.

After signing up with this offer, new users will receive an email with instructions on how to claim this three-month NBA League Pass subscription. This promotion will give sports fans the chance to watch any NBA game into 2023.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

Don’t fret when it comes to signing up and claiming this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer. It only takes a few minutes to pre-register and grab these bonuses. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to redirect to a pre-registration landing page. This will automatically activate this promo code offer.

to redirect to a pre-registration landing page. This will automatically activate this promo code offer. Provide basic identifying information to create an account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of a social security number, etc.

New users will automatically receive $100 in free bets for launch day.

Additionally, new players can check their email for instructions on how to claim these three free months of NBA League Pass.

Click here to automatically enable this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer to get $100 in free bets and three months of NBA League Pass.