FanDuel Maryland promo launches early sign up bonus

As online sports betting continues its rapid expansion across the United States, a new FanDuel Maryland promo is now available to kick off the brand’s impending launch. While an exact date has yet to be announced, it’s expected that Maryland should flip the switch at some point this fall. When it does, those who lock in this FanDuel special will lock down $100 in free bets to use later.

The FanDuel Maryland promo code is now live and new players can secure a $100 pre-launch bonus. This welcome incentive can be paired up with whatever standard new user bonus is available when things go live.

Right now, players in legal markets can access a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Assuming this is the offer in place when MD sports betting hits the ground running, players will have the pre-registration offer and the bet insurance. In other words, it pays to be early to the party.

Score this FanDuel Maryland sign up bonus here and get $100 in free bets to use at launch.

FanDuel Maryland promo scores early sign up bonus

Assuming the app does launch some time later this fall, there will be plenty to wager on FanDuel Sportsbook. For instance, both the NBA and NHL regular seasons will be in full swing. College basketball will either be underway or just about ready to tip off, and the college football and NFL seasons should be charging ahead.

Whether it’s an in-market squad like the Baltimore Ravens, high-profile national matchups across major sports, or, well, anything else, FanDuel Sportsbook provides dozens of markets from which to choose.

How to get the FanDuel Maryland promo for $100 bonus

If you have two minutes and are of age, then grabbing this FanDuel Maryland promo is quick and easy to do.

Get things started by clicking right here . That will launch the process.

Create a username and provide some basic sign up information.

Completing these two steps will gain a new player eligibility for $100 in free bets.

When the app launches, return a make a first deposit of no fewer than $10 to grab ahold of the traditional new player offer.

Ultimately, this special is designed in a way that players can try out the app, make bets, and get a feel for all it has to offer without assuming any risk.

Why the early sign up bonus?

This is always a popular question among those in states where legal sports betting is about to launch. The short answer is that offers like the one that comes with this FanDuel Maryland promo are used to bring new players in ahead of time. That’s because fresh markets tend to be extremely competitive. The top apps know that if they can bring in players early on and demonstrate the overall worth of the player experience that it’s much more likely to retain the player.

As such, these apps get aggressive with special offers. Essentially, the competitive nature of a market drives these specials.

