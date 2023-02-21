FanDuel Massachusetts: New early sign up promo scores $100 bonus bets

FanDuel Massachusetts isn’t wasting any time as it tries to get a head start on bringing in new clients. The sportsbook already has a pre-registration promotion available for the state’s residents that includes two can’t-miss bonuses.

Those two slam-dunk bonuses are $100 worth of unrestricted bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. You can activate this offer and create your required FanDuel Massachusetts account by simply clicking any of this page’s links.

Massachusetts is set to go live with online sports betting in early March. That imminent launch should occur before the start of the NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday is on March 12 with games getting underway two days later. By pre-registering today, you can wager on any aspect of the tournament with $100 in bonus bets. You’re also welcome to use those bonus bets on the Celtics, Bruins, or any other upcoming action at that time.

FanDuel Massachusetts Offers Pre-Regs Elite Bonuses Prior to Launch

The Bay State is all set to go live with online sports betting in early March. However, there’s no need to wait for that first day madness to register and secure elite bonuses. After all, FanDuel Massachusetts released a pre-registration promotion that promises two different no-brainer bonuses to all new users. To activate this surefire opportunity automatically, simply create a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account through any of our links.

The first amazing reward is $100 of bonus bets that pre-registrants access when they login on launch day. That $100 is great because you get it automatically and it has zero restrictions. In other words, you can break it up into bonus bets of any amounts using any wager types in any sports. Furthermore, you get to keep or reinvest the profits from any winning bonus bets, as you wish. In addition to that first treat, new patrons also have access to three free months of NBA League Pass. This is typically a pay-to-watch service that allows you to check out all out-of-market NBA games. This nice little addition will certainly get you through the end of the NBA regular season.

Join FanDuel Massachusetts with $100 in Bonus Bets Via Four-Step Guide

At this point, you understand that pre-registering at FanDuel Massachusetts is a can’t-miss opportunity to snag two great bonuses. However, what we haven’t yet mentioned is how easy it is to do so. As a matter of fact, the four-step walkthrough below will help you secure those rewards in minutes:

or another link on this page to activate your double bonus. After that, answer all registration questions to sign up for your first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account. To clarify, you will need to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Third of all, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app so that you can access your bonus bets on launch day.

Finally, pay attention to your email on file, as you will get directions there on activating NBA League Pass.

Big East Could Get as Many as Six NCAA Tourney Bids

FanDuel Massachusetts will have its pre-registrants armed with $100 in bonus bets when launch day arrives. That date is set for early March, arriving before the start of the NCAA Tournament. Therefore, early sign-ups can deploy those unrestricted bonus bets on any aspects of the tourney they wish. For now, though, can simply speculate which teams might earn spots in the big dance.

The Big East has shown well this season, especially considering Villanova is having a down season. The top five teams in this 11-team conference are all currently ranked. Four of them are already considered locks for the tournament field – Marquette, Xavier, UConn, and Creighton. The fifth, Providence should be in, barring an epic collapse, as the Friars remain undefeated on their home court. A sixth team, Seton Hall, will likely still need to impress the selection committee to earn a bid. The Pirates are probably on the outside looking in right now. However, they do have a couple of remaining games that, should they win, would look great on their resume.

