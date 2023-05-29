FanDuel Massachusetts promo code delivers $1,000 Heat-Celtics no sweat bet

Bay State bettors can place a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 Game 7 of Heat-Celtics when they activate our exclusive FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply.

First-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers in Massachusetts are eligible for our “No Sweat First Bet” FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. The first bet on Heat-Celtics worth up to $1,000 will return a complete refund in bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

Everything comes down to Game 7, which tips off Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are one win away from becoming the first team in NBA history to win a playoff series after losing the first three games. FanDuel has Boston as a 7.5-point home favorite, although Miami has won two of the three games at TD Garden this series. A loss worth up to $1,000 on Miami or Boston unlocks a bonus bet refund and more chances to win cash during the NBA Finals and more.

Register through our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links here and earn a No Sweat First Bet on Heat-Celtics worth up to $1,000.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Earn $1K Bonus Bet Refund with No Sweat Heat-Celtics Bet

Many Massachusetts bettors have enjoyed the state’s online sports betting era, which began in early March. Fast-forward to Memorial Day, where eligible users inside MA state lines can score a four-digit first bet on the biggest game of the Celtics’ season.

Use our promo links to secure a No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel Sportsbook. Massachusetts bettors can bet up to $1,000 on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics and earn a complete bonus bet refund after a loss. A regular $1,000 loss on a spread, moneyline, or another prop would return nothing without this offer. Now, if the Eastern Conference Finals produce one more unpredictable result, FanDuel ensures more opportunities to win money later this week.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Instructions

Since FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t going to keep this “No Sweat” deal around forever, it’s imperative for new customers to register soon. Use our instructions below to guide you through the registration process, then head to the Heat-Celtics betting market to apply your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet:

Click here to trigger the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links, which activate the welcome offer on your behalf.

Provide all essential account information, including name and date of birth.

Allow FanDuel to run a geolocation check that confirms you’re within Massachusetts state lines.

Make a qualifying cash deposit using one of the approved banking methods.

Place up to $1,000 on Heat-Celtics after registration.

Earn bonus bets totaling your original stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. Wins nullify the “No Sweat” promotion and return a standard cash payout.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds

Miami or Boston will advance to the NBA Finals tonight, which means one player will also secure the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. FanDuel has odds for the MVP race, with Jayson Tatum leading the way at -260 and Jimmy Butler behind him at +260.

While it’s essentially a two-person race, here are the players FanDuel bettors can target for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP:

Jayson Tatum -260

Jimmy Butler +260

Caleb Martin +3800

Jaylen Brown +4200

Derrick White +4200

Bam Adebayo +6500

Marcus Smart +8500

Gabe Vincent +50000

Click here to activate our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links and place a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics.

