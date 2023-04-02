FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Turn $5 into $200 on MLB Sunday games

Finish out the weekend strong with the latest FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. New bettors can sign up and lock in a guarantee right off the bat. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

This FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer delivers a 40-1 instant payout this weekend. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit of $10+, and place a $5 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus bets.

Instead of taking a chance on the games this weekend, start off with a guaranteed win. Remember, losing that original $5 wager won’t have any impact on these bonus bets.

Between the NBA, MLB, and college basketball, there are tons of options out there for bettors right now. Hit the ground running with this FanDuel Sportsbook offer in Massachusetts. Set yourself up with an instant win to close out the weekend.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

Signing up with FanDuel Massachusetts is the first step to grabbing these bonus bets. It’s also worth highlighting the fact that this promo is only available in the app. Here’s a quick walkthrough to help new users take advantage of this new offer:

Click here to start the registration process. Using the links on this page will bypass the need for a promo code.

to start the registration process. Using the links on this page will bypass the need for a promo code. Set up a new account by filling out the forms with the required information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 through any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, debit card, credit card, etc.)

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on any game this weekend to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Turns $5 Into $200

This FanDuel Massachusetts promo comes with no strings attached. After signing up, downloading the app, and making a $10+ deposit, simply place a $5 wager to win. That’s all there is to it.

After collecting these bonus bets, check out the options on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are MLB games every day, National Championships in women’s and men’s college basketball, and more.

Other In-App Promos for MLB, College Basketball This Week

After grabbing these bonus bets, check out the promotions page in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This is where new and existing users can find profit boosts, parlay insurance, boosted odds, same game parlays, and more. April is going to be a busy month with the MLB season heating up. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL playoffs will start in a couple of weeks as well. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan to enjoy.

