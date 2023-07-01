FanDuel MLB promo code: Redeem $1K no-sweat Saturday MLB bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Weekends in the summer are all about baseball and this FanDuel promo code offer is raising the stakes on the action. There is no shortage of options for baseball fans.

This FanDuel promo code offer is available to first-time depositors this weekend. Sign up, download the app, and place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any MLB game.

This new promotion sets up players ahead of the MLB action. Place a real money wager on any game. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. With so many games to choose from, there should be something for everyone. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for baseball bettors this week. Don’t sleep on the chance to start off with a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get the App to Claim $1K No-Sweat Bet

First off, click here to begin the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Using any of the links on this page will bypass the need for a promo code.

to begin the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Using any of the links on this page will bypass the need for a promo code. Create a new account by filling in the required prompts with basic identifying information in the required fields. Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods as well.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. This offer is only available in the app.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game this weekend. Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets.

Go Big on MLB With This FanDuel Promo Code

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is one of the most unique offers on the market for new bettors this weekend. In effect, this FanDuel promo will provide new players with a second chance if that first bet loses.

For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets. FanDuel Sportsbook will completely cover any amount up to $1,000.

Make sure to download the app after signing up. Although players can create a new account on a computer, this $1,000 no-sweat bet will only be available in the mobile app.

Other MLB Promos Available

While this $1,000 no-sweat bet is only available to first-time depositors, there are other promos available to all players on FanDuel Sportsbook. Look to the promotions page in the app for the best offers this weekend. There is always a steady stream of new options for bettors. There are featured same game parlays, profit boosts, odds boosts, and much more available.

Bettors can also watch MLB games in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This live-streaming option is something that no other sportsbook app can match. Check out the MLB game of the day and place a wager on it with this $1,000 no-sweat bet.

New players can click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and download the app to get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

