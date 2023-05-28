FanDuel MLB promo delivers $1,000 no sweat bet this Memorial Day Weekend

From early games like Padres-Yankees to Phillies-Braves on Sunday night, new customers who take advantage of our FanDuel MLB promo can celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

First-time customers registering with the latest FanDuel MLB promo will secure a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. Players who lose their opening wagers on any MLB game will receive their entire stake back (max. $1,000) in bonus bets.

The day before Memorial Day features all 30 MLB teams taking the field, starting with a morning matchup between the Dodgers and Rays. Padres-Yankees and Rangers-Orioles get underway soon after, while the Phillies and Braves close out the night with a nationally-televised matchup in Atlanta. FanDuel Sportsbook’s new welcome offer promises baseball bettors a No Sweat First Bet for any game, where a qualifying loss comes with a bonus bet refund worth up to a grand and a second chance at scoring cold, hard cash.

Activate our FanDuel MLB promo here to claim a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 on any MLB game this weekend.

FanDuel MLB Promo Unlocks $1K in Bonus Bets Following Opening Loss

Part of baseball’s charm is that any team can win on any given day. The unpredictability is why FanDuel, one of the nation’s leading online betting sites, offers new customers up to $1,000 on the house if their first baseball bet is a surprising swing-and-miss.

Follow the registration prompts within this post to create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Once you’re ready to place bets, wager up to $1,000 on any MLB game. Whether it’s a moneyline, run total, or a home run prop, FanDuel will cover a losing stake and replenish your bankroll with a bonus bet refund. Regardless of how today goes, bettors will have funds for Monday’s Memorial Day festivities and beyond.

How to Qualify for FanDuel MLB Promo

Like most online sportsbooks, FanDuel requires little time and effort to register. Read through the step-by-step instructions below before placing a No Sweat First Bet on today’s exciting MLB action:

Click here to activate our FanDuel MLB promo.

Fill out the required information, including name and email address.

Fund your account with a cash deposit from an approved banking method.

Place up to $1,000 on any MLB game with your initial wager.

Receive bonus bets worth your original stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. A win cancels the “No Sweat First Bet” promotion and returns cash winnings.

‘Bet-and-Get’ Special for MLB SGPs

FanDuel has many promotions to keep customers entertained throughout the baseball season. After placing your No Sweat First Bet on any MLB matchup, opt into the site’s Memorial Day Same Game Parlay offer for a unique “bet-and-get” deal.

Players who wager at least $20 in cumulative SGP and SGP+ handle through Monday will earn automatic bonus bets after a win or loss. The minimum $20 in cash wagers returns $10 in bonus bets, but the reward increases after a more considerable investment. Eventually, FanDuel will issue as much as $100 in bonus bets after spending at least $200 on MLB SGPs today and tomorrow.

Click here to score a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 through our FanDuel MLB promo.

