FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo: Bet $5 on Game 3s, get $150 bonus bets

FanDuel Sportsbook has a can’t-miss way to bet on postseason action on the house’s dime via its latest registration promotion. This FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo sets up a no-brainer Bet $5, Get $150 bonus opportunity, valid in any sports.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

This page’s links all activate this exclusive FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo automatically for you when you click to register. Consequently, you just place any $5+ initial wager and collect $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets, win or lose.

The basketball postseason always provides a ton of quality betting angles. The consistent lineups and top-level effort is a far cry from the regular season product. Additionally the ebb and flow of series helps bettors get a read on motivation and potential outcomes. Tonight, sign-ups have three NBA games to enjoy. The Sixers-Nets Game 3 takes the early time slot. After that, Game 3 of both the Kings-Warriors and Suns-Clippers series tip off. This page’s promotion can help you place any wagers you want in these games with bonus bets from FanDuel.

To unlock the FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo rewarding any $5+ initial wager with $150 in unrestricted bonus bets, click here.

FanDuel NBA Playoffs Promo Triggers Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer

You just can’t argue with a registration promotion that guarantees the sign-up a batch of bonus bets. And, certainly, no one would complain when there are no restrictions attached to those bonus wagers. That’s exactly what new users can secure when they register and activate the current FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo. By creating a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account and placing any $5+ initial wager, you unlock $150 worth of bonus bets. This page’s links all activate the promotion for you automatically while you sign up.

You can make any initial bet you want, as long as it is $5 or more. Regardless of whether it wins or loses, you receive $150 worth of bonus bets. That $150 works like a bank of funds from which you can make any bets you want. In other words, you can create wagers of any amount using any bet type in any sport. Make one big bet or a series of smaller wagers, as you are in full control. The money you earn with those bonus bets turns into withdrawable funds right away. To clarify, you will immediately have the option to take money out or reinvest in anywhere in the app. As an added bonus, if your qualifying $5+ wager does win, you collect those profits on top of your $150 bonus.

Four-Step Walkthrough Initializes FanDuel NBA Playoffs Promo

The only thing that could possibly top $150 worth of guaranteed bonus bets is the ease with which you can claim them. This FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo sets you up with your bonus bets in a matter of minutes. To help in that task, we laid out a four-step walkthrough below:

Firstly, you must click here or another of this page’s links to activate the promotion and initiate registration.

or another of this page’s links to activate the promotion and initiate registration. Subsequently, enter some personal information that will help you create a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account. For example, you will have to give information like your full name, home address, and birthdate.

Thirdly, you can make the initial $10 deposit required to activate this offer.

At last, place any $5+ first wager and instantly receive $150 worth of bonus bets.

This promotion is available in MA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Interesting Trends for Game 3 of Suns-Clippers Series

There are countless ways to bet on any game in the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook. For instance, the Suns and Clippers will play the third game of their series in Los Angeles tonight at 10:30p ET. FanDuel has almost any conceivable wagering option available in this contest. And, now, thanks to our FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo, you can bet any or all of them with bonus bets.

For anyone taking a look at ATS and/or totals bets in tonight’s Game 3, here are some noteworthy trends:

Phoenix has failed to cover any of its last five Thursday games.

Los Angeles is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games following one day off.

Only one of the Suns’ last nine road games against teams with winning home records has remained under the posted total.

The Clippers have only played “under” in one of their last 11 games overall.

Phoenix is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against the Clippers in Los Angeles and the last four of those stayed “under”.

To unlock the FanDuel NBA Playoffs promo rewarding any $5+ initial wager with $150 in unrestricted bonus bets, click here.