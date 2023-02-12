FanDuel NY promo code offer for Super Bowl 57 presents slew of bonuses

Super Bowl LVII is going to take on a whole new meaning for New York residents thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook. A FanDuel NY promo code activates a massive No Sweat First Bet that registrants can deploy on the big game.

This page’s links all do the work for you, locking in that FanDuel NY promo code automatically when you click. Consequently, your initial pick becomes a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet, valid on any upcoming action, including the Super Bowl.

Many Super Bowls involve a clear favorite, but this one appears very even on paper. The public is split on whether the Chiefs or Eagles will hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Whether you think you know the soon-to-be champion or can make any other winning selection in the game, this page’s promotion is for you. Anyone in New York can take a shot at a first bet with protection up to $3,000, thanks to FanDuel.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Unlocks Industry-Best First Bet

When a sportsbook offers protection on a wager, sports bettors come running. That’s why those types of bets are popular promos for current patrons. However, they often max out at $25 of protection. FanDuel Sportsbook, though, has just unlocked a No Sweat First Bet promotion with $3,000 of protection. No other sportsbook will likely come close to this, especially not this close to the Super Bowl. A FanDuel NY promo code unlocks this special offer for all new users from New York. To apply that exclusive code automatically, you simply have to click one of our links to register.

Once you create a new FanDuel account through our links, you possess a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet. That wager is certainly perfect for the Super Bowl, but is actually valid in any sport. It also works with any wager type, opening the door to props, parlays, and so much more. If your first selection wins, FanDuel pays you out like any normal wager, with withdrawable cash funds. On the other hand, if your pick loses, the sportsbook refunds the loss up to $3,000. The reimbursement shows up as Bet Credits that match the amount of your initial wager. You can then use them to make that amount worth of new bets with no further investment. Moreover, you aren’t forced to make your first bet for $3,000. FanDuel will actually cover any amount up to that $3,000 number.

Four Easy Steps to Applying FanDuel NY Promo Code

This is one of the simpler registration bonuses to acquire and put into play. After all, it takes just minutes to create your account and unlock your No Sweat First Bet. To do so, follow the four simple steps below:

click here or any of this page's links to directly engage the required FanDuel NY promo code.

or any of this page’s links to directly engage the required FanDuel NY promo code. Secondly, sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by inputting all necessary personal information. To clarify, you will need to give info like your full name, home address, and birthdate.

Thirdly, make your first deposit for at least $10. However, you want to ensure that you deposit enough to cover your intended No Sweat First Bet.

Lastly, lock in your No Sweat First Bet, earning a refund up to $3,000 in Bet Credits if it loses.

Residents of other states where FanDuel Sportsbook is live can enjoy this offer, as well. As a matter of fact, our links self-adjust to use our FanDuel NY promo code to unlock the same No Sweat First Bet for registrants from any of those states. Additional participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Player Props Make Popular First Bet Options

It’s certainly clear now that this page’s promotion is a huge opportunity with an easy acquisition process. However, the hard part comes when you have to decide what your first bet will be. After all, the Super Bowl alone has thousands of betting options that are all valid initial wager selections. You are well within your rights to stick to picking the Chiefs or Eagles to win. You can also stick to a simple “over” or “under” totals play.

On the other hand, many will elect to branch out into the often softer waters of the prop world. It’s impossible for sportsbooks to make all the lines for prop bets tight. There are just too many. As a result, savvy bettors can often find a weak prop to exploit. Player props are a perfect example of this, with countless options available for almost every position. Here are some of our favorite player props all valid to employ as your No Sweat First Bet promised by our FanDuel NY promo code:

Jalen Hurts under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-114).

Jerick McKinnon over 22.5 receiving yards (-114).

Isiah Pacheco over 11.5 rushing attempts (-102).

Chris Jones to record a sack – Yes (-118).

Harrison Butker over 7.5 total kicking points (-122).

