FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim the best offer for NFL championship showdowns

Ohio residents can make out like bandits right now, thanks to the latest registration promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook. A FanDuel Ohio promo code unlocks a bonus bets bank that new users can unload on the NFL’s championship games.

This page’s links all apply that FanDuel Ohio promo code for the registrant, making it easy to acquire the bonus. Your welcome present is $200 of bonus bets, valid on the Phi-SF and KC-Cin games, and any other sports action.

There are almost infinite ways to bet Sunday’s NFL games. Sportsbooks bring out all kinds of wagers for the NFL Playoffs that bettors can’t find during the regular season. As such, if you have an angle in the games, you can likely find a wager to match it. By creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account now, you can explore those angles using bonus bets instead of your own money.

Bet Sunday However You Want with FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Any sports bettor can wager any amount they want on any part of any game in any sport with any bet type. However, to do so, they would typically have to front and use their own funds. That’s not the case for anyone currently in Ohio thanks to the latest FanDuel Sportsbook registration promotion, though. In fact, you can grab $200 worth of bonus bets with no restrictions just by registering a first-time FanDuel account. By clicking any of this page’s links, you automatically install the FanDuel Ohio promo code that makes this possible.

The code, coupled with any $5+ initial wager, instantly unlocks $200 worth of bonus bets for Ohio registrants. That $200 serves as a bank from which you can create any wagers you wish. Additionally, the result of your $5+ qualifying wager won’t affect whether you receive your bonus. If it does end up winning, though, you still get paid for it on top of the $200 bonus. All in all, it should be pretty clear that this promotion is about as good as it gets when joining a new sportsbook. After all, when else can you cruise into NFL Championship Sunday with $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets in tow?

One Key Trend for Each of NFL’s Four Remaining Teams

This page’s FanDuel Ohio promo code sets new users up with $200 of unrestricted bonus bets. However, it will be up to each individual Ohioan to decide how best to invest those funds. Many will elect to stick to traditional spread and moneyline wagers for Sunday’s NFL playoff games. As such, we put together a key trend for each of the four remaining teams worth keeping an eye on.

San Francisco: The 49ers, who won 19-12 last week, have covered seven straight games after allowing fewer than 14 points last time out. Furthermore, all seven of those games came this season and the Niners won each outright by at least eight points.

Philadelphia: The Eagles have covered seven of the last 10 H2H meetings with San Francisco.

Cincinnati: The Bengals held the Bills to just 63 yards rushing last week. Cincinnati has not lost any of its last six games ATS after conceding fewer than 90 rush yards in its previous outing.

Kansas City: The Chiefs have failed to cover any of their last five games against teams with winning records.

Step-by-Step Guide Properly Applies FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

In addition to releasing this elite bonus opportunity, FanDuel made sure the bonus was easy to make yours. In other words, the account creation and bonus acquisition processes are straightforward and take just minutes to complete. To be the next Ohioan to get your hands on $200 of bonus bets ahead of Sunday’s championship games, follow this guide:

Firstly, click here to directly apply the FanDuel Ohio promo code that unlocks this offer.

to directly apply the FanDuel Ohio promo code that unlocks this offer. After that, create your first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account by supplying all required personal info. For example, you will have to give your name, address, email, birthdate, and other normal sign-up information.

Third of all, you must deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for this bonus.

Lastly, lock in any $5+ first wager, immediately receiving $200 of bonus bets in return.

