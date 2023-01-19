FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim $200 bonus bets for NBA, NFL Divisional Round games

A registration promotion for Ohio residents gives away bonus bets that FanDuel sign-ups can use on this weekend’s NFL action. A FanDuel Ohio promo code, which this page’s links all apply automatically, activates this incredible offer for the new user.

By employing our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code, registrants instantly earn $200 in bonus bets with any $5+ qualifying wager. Those bonus wagers have no restrictions, making them an ideal option for the four upcoming NFL matchups.

By creating a new account through our links now, you’ll have time to set up bonus bets for Saturday’s action. The Jaguars and Chiefs get the divisional round underway with a 4:30p ET kickoff. The Giants and Eagles will fill the primetime slot later that night. FanDuel Sportsbook has myriad betting options in both games. New patrons will certainly not struggle to find ways to invest their bonus bets.

Sign-ups Get $200 Bonus with FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Saturday’s NFL action is certainly going to provide a lot of Ohio residents a golden opportunity to grow their bankrolls. After all, anyone inside Ohio state lines who registers at FanDuel today can earn bonus bets valid on the NFL. In fact, when signing up through this page’s links, any $5+ first wager instantly unlocks those bonus bets. Those links all directly engage an exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code that activates this bonus offer.

As soon as the registrant locks in that qualifying wager, $200 worth of bonus bets floods their account. The result of the initial $5+ wager cannot hurt the player, it can only help them. After all, if it grades as a win, the sportsbook adds those winnings on top of the $200 bonus. The $200 works like a pool that the player can create bonus bets with. Those wagers can be any amount and aren’t limited with regards to sports or bet types. Therefore, you can deploy them on Saturday’s NFL games or any other enticing action over the next week.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Implementation in Four Easy Steps

FanDuel Sportsbook made this can’t-miss promotion incredibly easy to obtain. In fact, the process should take only minutes with the four steps listed below:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to directly apply our FanDuel Ohio promo code.

or any link on this page to directly apply our FanDuel Ohio promo code. Secondly, register for a new FD Sportsbook account by supplying all required personal information. To clarify, this is just where you will give your name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, load at least $10 into your new account with your first deposit.

Lastly, lock in any $5+ initial wager, instantly freeing up $200 worth of bonus bets.

Sat. NFL Game Specials Provide Interesting Wagering Options

Anyone who registers for this promotion will immediately receive $200 in bonus bets just for making a qualifying first wager. That pot of bonus money has no restrictions on wager amounts, bet types, or sporting markets. As a result, you could elect to make one $200 splash bet on an NFL moneyline. Conversely, you could create 200 different $1 longshot parlays and hope one hits. The possibilities are certainly bordering on endless.

Saturday’s NFL games could prove a great area in which to start using your bonus bets. After all, nearly any conceivable wager you could imagine is available for those contests. You can even bet on pre-made Game Specials with the bonus bets from our FanDuel Ohio promo code. Here are some of our favorites from the two Saturday games to clarify what these look like:

Jacksonville and Kansas City to both score in each quarter (+750).

Kansas City to beat Jacksonville in overtime (+1900).

Jerick McKinnon to score the first TD and the last TD (+5500).

Brandon Graham to record a sack and Philadelphia to win (+120).

Saquon Barkley to have 150+ scrimmage yards and score 2+ TDs (+1000).

A.J. Brown to score the first TD and Isaiah Hodgins to score the second TD (+9500).

